Palmeiras vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Undefeated for 11 rounds in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras seeks to maintain or even expand their lead in the lead. For that, Verdão bets on the recent good record against Peixe – it’s been almost three years without defeat for the rival. With 54 points, the alviverde team opens the round with an eight-point advantage over Internacional, current vice-leader.

Santos is going through a troubled moment about to enter the final stretch of the season. Last Monday, he fired the coach Lisca, had frustrated negotiations with Sebastián Beccacece and Vanderlei Luxemburgo and goes to the classic under the command of the interim Orlando Ribeiro. Peixe has 34 points in the Brasileirão and comes from a sequence of three games without a win.

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

With the week free for training, the Portuguese coach had more time to adjust the details of the team without the presence of Raphael Veiga, who will be absent for the rest of the season. Bruno Tabata was chosen to play the role in the midfielder’s absence.

The rest of the squad is available to the coach, who will lose goalkeeper Weverton and defender Gustavo Gómez, called up by Brazil and Paraguay, respectively, in the next working week. Due to FIFA Data, Verdão will have a ten-day break without games.

There is an expectation for Endrick’s debut with the Palmeiras shirt. After training with the professional squad all week, the striker was left out of an under-20 team game, raising rumors about the possibility of being related to the derby.

Probable lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Raphael Veiga (right ankle injury) and Jailson (right knee injury).

hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Wesley, Rony, José López, Abel Ferreira (coach), Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant).

Santos – Coach: Orlando Ribeiro

With only a week of work with the main squad of Santos, Orlando Ribeiro should not make any structural changes to the team. With that, the tendency is for Peixe to enter the field with the same 4-3-3 that Lisca had been using in the last games of the Brasileirão.

The only question is in midfield. With Carlos Sánchez released by the medical department after almost a month of treating a muscle injury, there is a possibility that the Uruguayan could take Carabajal’s spot on the left side.

Probable lineup: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Carlos Sánchez); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

Who is out: Rodrigo Fernández (partial injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh).

hanging: Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan, Lucas Pires, Madson, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio.

