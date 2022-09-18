Pantanal: Irma will reveal Trindade’s secret and leave Zé Leôncio without reaction: “That Cramullhão”

Rede Globo’s nine o’clock plot enters its final stretch and with it scenes that will leave the public with their mouths open. In the scenes that are scheduled to air from this Saturday (17), Irma (Camila Morgado) will open the game for the son of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who Trindade (Gabriel Sater) has his eyes wide open, protecting the Leoncios Farm.

“After you embarrigô in Trindade, it seems that I’m losing my reason… You only get fed up with your voice, to talk like that Cramulhão in Trindade!”will speak the king of cattle, being intimate with the mother of the baby Cramulhão. Although the public did not like Bruno Luperi to have removed Trindade at times, Irma has received praise from him for his supernatural role in this final stretch of the telenovela..

Irma will continue to say that Trindade is protecting the Farm. “That Cramulhão wants to protect your house, José Leôncio… And your life. He didn’t leave… he’s here… with me. (The child in her belly)”will complete Irma, leaving Philo’s husband with nothing to say and nothing to talk about.

Gabriel Sater, known as Trindade, is one of the highlights of the telenovela that has been a success from start to finish. The plot written by Bruno Luperi will be on the air until next October, with the end scheduled for the 7th. end of Pantanal.