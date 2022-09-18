Pantanal: José Leôncio will ask Filó to marry him | come around

José Leôncio will not be doing very well in health and that will already be evident to everyone. Thinking about the future when he is absent, he will decide to put Filó (Dira Paes) as his business partner. And he will still say what she always wanted to hear, although it was obvious: the “I love you”.

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) is not in good health in Pantanal — Photo: Globo

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will propose to Filó (Dira Paes) in Pantanal — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Jr.

But emotions for Filó won’t stop there. In the viola circle, Zé will interrupt the singing to make an announcement:

“Stand up, Filó”, he will say.

(It’s like him to do it this way.)

Filo will be surprised, but will comply with the request. And then, folks, it’s time to get the tissue.

“Today I told her I loved her…”

“The whole life she deserved to hear those words, which only today I had the courage to say. Say I love you is a very serious thing for me… Because everyone who heard that word left… And Filó, for better or worse, paid a hefty price for it.”

Filó (Dira Paes) will be thrilled with the request — Photo: Globo

In front of his children, family members and his pawns he will make the announcement:

“The priest will come there… Zé Luca and Irma will go home… I’ll ask them to enjoy the trip and marry the two of us too.”

“I’m asking for your hand in marriage, Dona Filomena Aparecida, here, in front of all our people… What do you have to say to me?”

Filo won’t have words of so much happiness. And the two will kiss passionately. In other words, it’s a “yes”!

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will poke Tadeu (José Loreto) — Photo: Globo

There is one person who will find this very strange. Tadeu (José Loreto), who spoke to Zefa (Paula Barbosa) who would marry her when her father and mother were married.

“Is the sheep alone, Tadeu? Did you hear what your father said?”, will pin Zefa.

