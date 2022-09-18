Pantanal: José Leôncio will leave Filó without reaction and will fulfill Tadeu’s mother’s old dream: “I had the courage to say”

The son of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), will ask for the hand of his beloved in marriage in an emotional scene

After many chapters, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will open his heart to his beloved Filó (Dira Paes) in Pantanal. The pawn will leave the public who loves the couple with watery eyes when he declares himself to Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) along with a marriage proposal, which will certainly be unforgettable in the adapted plot by Bruno Luperi.

In the famous viola wheel, the cattle king will ask for a few minutes of attention from everyone who is present to fulfill an old wish of his dear beloved. The cowboy will leave the trauma behind saying that he loves someone and will tell his wife the words that Filó (Dira Paes) always dreamed of.

“Stand up, Phil”will interrupt it. “Today I told her I loved her. All her life she deserved to hear those words, which only today I had the courage to say. Say I love you is a very serious thing for me, because everyone who heard that word left, and Filó, for better or worse, paid a heavy price for it”admitted Tadeu’s father (José Loreto).

Quite happy with the words of her husband, Filó (Dira Paes) will be taken by surprise to see the pawn ask her to marry him. “The priest will come there… Zé Luca (Irandhir Santos) and Irma (Camila Morgado) will come home… I’ll ask to enjoy the trip and marry the two of us too”will complete in a very happy time.