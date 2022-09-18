Pantanal: José Leôncio will leave Filó without reaction and will fulfill Tadeu’s mother’s old dream: “I had the courage to say”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: José Leôncio will leave Filó without reaction and will fulfill Tadeu’s mother’s old dream: “I had the courage to say” 1 Views

Entertainment

The son of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), will ask for the hand of his beloved in marriage in an emotional scene

Ysac Freitas

Per Ysac Freitas

Reproduction - TV Globo
Reproduction – TV Globo
Ysac Freitas

After many chapters, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will open his heart to his beloved Filó (Dira Paes) in Pantanal. The pawn will leave the public who loves the couple with watery eyes when he declares himself to Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) along with a marriage proposal, which will certainly be unforgettable in the adapted plot by Bruno Luperi.

In the famous viola wheel, the cattle king will ask for a few minutes of attention from everyone who is present to fulfill an old wish of his dear beloved. The cowboy will leave the trauma behind saying that he loves someone and will tell his wife the words that Filó (Dira Paes) always dreamed of.

Stand up, Phil”will interrupt it. “Today I told her I loved her. All her life she deserved to hear those words, which only today I had the courage to say. Say I love you is a very serious thing for me, because everyone who heard that word left, and Filó, for better or worse, paid a heavy price for it”admitted Tadeu’s father (José Loreto).

Quite happy with the words of her husband, Filó (Dira Paes) will be taken by surprise to see the pawn ask her to marry him. “The priest will come there… Zé Luca (Irandhir Santos) and Irma (Camila Morgado) will come home… I’ll ask to enjoy the trip and marry the two of us too”will complete in a very happy time.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Marília Mendonça had a loss of 20% in her fortune and her mansion was not in her name. Understand controversy!

Marília Mendonça’s estate is in a legal dispute with Gabriel Ramalho, who is asking for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved