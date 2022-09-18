Patrícia Poeta is scolded after talking about the situation at Globo

The presenter of the Meeting, Patrícia Poeta, made an outburst on her social networks last Thursday, 15, telling about the attacks she has been suffering and about what she called lies invented by evil people.

But who didn’t like her outburst at all was the presenter of Rede TV! Sônia Abrão, who spoke harsh words and scolded Patrícia Poeta during her program:

“It’s very simple to talk about lies, falsehoods, bad people… All this is very elementary, it’s very basic, it’s absolutely useless in concrete terms of explaining a situation”, said the journalist on national television.

Sônia also detonated what she interpreted as an attempt to victimize Patrícia Poeta, who allegedly claimed that the criticism she receives is due to the fact that she is a woman:

“It’s very easy for you to go off on a tangent, in that way, to say that women are victims. It’s always this kind of thing that she had already claimed, including, in a meeting, that it was all happening because she’s a woman, and it’s not true “.

Patrícia Poeta has been suffering almost daily criticism because of what she does at Globo

The presenter has been criticized since the first day of the program under her command. Netizens don’t like the way she treats her colleague, Manoel Soares.

In addition, he counts the various interruptions she makes when he is talking or talking to one of the guests.