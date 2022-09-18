People can die, says Samu doctor after lack of doctors at Regional Hospital











Two victims of a serious accident on Br-365 had to be taken to a private hospital after being refused at the Regional Hospital in Patos de Minas. The victims were directed there this Saturday morning (17) by a team from Samu, but when they arrived at the hospital, the surprise came. HRAD has no urgent and emergency surgeon doctor. Our team talked to Samu’s doctor who called the situation inadmissible and said that an incident report will be registered.





According to the doctor Marília Machado, Samu was only notified of the lack of a doctor when he arrived at the Regional Hospital with the two patients in very serious condition and at risk of death. “There was only the nursing team in the hospital and we were also informed that on the next shift there would be no doctor either,” she said. At Santa Casa, patients were also not accepted since the case is of high complexity.

Still according to the doctor, patients could die because of this impasse. “They need an urgent hospital and surgery, or they could die. This cannot happen, it is unacceptable and we will file a police report,” she said. The patients in question are two brothers who had an accident on the BR-365. They were stuck to the hardware and were rescued with serious injuries such as partial amputation of upper limbs and exposed fracture in the face region.

After much searching, the patients were referred to the Imaculada Conceição Hospital where they are receiving adequate medical care.