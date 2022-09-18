PGR receives documents for investigation by Castro

Judge Mirella Vizzini, from the 15th Public Finance Court of the Court of Justice of Rio, authorized, on the afternoon of this Friday (16), the sharing with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) of documents of the action of the MP-RJ (Ministry of Justice). Público do Rio) which deals with the investigation of secret positions in the Rio de Janeiro government.

The decision was taken after a request for access by the deputy attorney general of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos so that the documents could help in the investigation of the “alleged practice of electoral illicit, possibly involving the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL)”.

In August, the PRE (Regional Electoral Attorney) had opened a preparatory procedure to investigate the possible abuse of political power in the electoral use of programs linked to the Ceperj Foundation (State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants of Rio).

Now, the sharing of evidence with the PGR — which is responsible for investigating the governors — shows an advance in the investigation against Cláudio Castro.

The press office of the candidate for reelection stated, in a note, that he has not yet been notified, but that he will collaborate with the investigations. Castro “denies the commission of any electoral offense.”

“It is worth noting that all requests presented so far by the control institutions are being fulfilled, demonstrating the importance and respect that Governor Cláudio Castro attributes to external control”, says the note from the governor’s office.

The election investigation was opened after the UOL reveal the existence of at least 20,000 secret positions in government programs in Rio. The reports showed the political use of units from the Casa do Trabalhador and Esporte Presente projects and even the creation of a table to systematize the nominations of electoral leaders.

In the civil area, investigations by the MP-RJ continue. The government of Rio proposed a TAC (Term of Adjustment of Conduct) for the action to be suspended, but the prosecutors did not sign the agreement.

This week, the Secretary of State for the Civil House released an internal report on hiring by Ceperj, which found signs of irregularities, such as 713 people who received payments outside the state of Rio.

Based on the report, the governor determined on Wednesday (14) the suspension of six projects: Esporte Presente; Consumer’s House; Labor and Income Agents; Culture for All; Resolve RJ and Join Near You.

Research at UERJ

In addition to Ceperj, there are ongoing investigations into the political use of projects carried out by Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

The Electoral Public Ministry opened a procedure against governor Cláudio Castro and his right-hand man, state deputy Rodrigo Bacellar (PL), due to the hiring of political allies in secret payrolls in the institution’s programs.

The investigation was initiated after a series of reports by the UOL show that several people with political ties in Castro’s group were hired with salaries of up to R$ 32 thousand in programs carried out by Uerj with resources from state government agencies, through budget decentralization.