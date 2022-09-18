PIS/PASEP: CAIXA’s new 2023 salary bonus is out; see how much

During every year, the minimum wage is readjusted according to the inflation rate of the previous year. This makes it possible for workers not to lose their purchasing power, especially on account of rising inflation. Furthermore, the correction of the value of the national floor directly affects other measures, such as the PIS/Pasep.

At first, for those who don’t know, the value of the salary bonus is, at most, equivalent to the current national floor. Therefore, considering the expected increase in the minimum wage in 2023 – R$ 1,292 -, the benefit paid will be higher than the R$ 1,212 this year.

Currently, the Federal Government forecasts the minimum wage value of 2023. The current estimate is that the national floor for next year will increase by R$80, that is, from the current R$1,212 to the amount of R$1,292.

At the end of August, the text with the proposal (in the amount of R$1,302) was sent to the National Congress. The new value of the minimum wage appears in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), delivered to parliamentarians.

As stated in the document, the minimum wage value of 2023 only refers to inflation-related correction, measured based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

On Thursday (09/15), the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, however, lowered the official estimate for this year’s National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which went from 7.41% to 6, 54%.

However, it is important to mention that this is just a projection. The new national floor should be announced in January next year, when the inflation rate for 2022 is confirmed.

Who will receive the salary bonus in 2023?

According to INPC’s current estimate, the value of the minimum wage should also be lower, in the amount of R$ 1,291.26. Therefore, the amount is R$10.00 less than the amount sent to the National Congress at the end of August.

To receive the 2021 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

Have received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have the data correctly sent by the employer to RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

The benefit consultation can be carried out through the Digital Work Card application (available for Android or iOS) or through the Alô Trabalho call center, at number 158.Tab

What is the salary bonus in 2023?

Following the minimum wage forecast for next year, whoever receives the PIS/Pasep will have access to the maximum amount of R$ 1,302. This means that those who worked for 12 months in 2021 will receive the indicated amount.

Therefore, the amount can still be smaller, depending on how long the citizen worked in the base year.

However, it is important to note that PIS is transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal to employees of the private sector, while public employees receive Pasep through Banco do Brasil.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December. Therefore, workers can, even with the schedule closed, withdraw the values.

O PIS 2021 is also currently being paid. In this case, the releases refer to the base year 2019, that is, workers who worked in the year 2019 and fit the rules, can make the withdrawal.

It is important to highlight that the PIS 2021 is paid in the amount of up to BRL 1,100. According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 320 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS 2021.

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.