Police appoint 4 suspects involved in the death of Mega-Sena winner; three remain at large | Campinas and Region

Jonas was kidnapped after going for a walk last Tuesday (13), being abandoned on the banks of km 104 of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348), in Hortolândia (SP), near the access handle of SP-101. He was rescued and showed signs of beating. He was taken to the hospital, but died.

During the period in which it was held by the criminals, around R$20,000 were withdrawn from their accounts and an attempt was made to transfer R$3 million, without success. According to the investigation, everything indicates that the group was aware of the victim’s privileged situation, however, the victim did not know them.

In a press conference this Saturday afternoon, delegate Juliana Ricci, from Deic de Piracicaba (SP), reported that the victim was surrendered in a place near her house, around 6:30 am on the 12th, and taken in a silver S10 which was run by a 22-year-old boy, with police records for embezzlement, receiving and who left the prison system in September 2021.

Another vehicle used in the action is a black Fiesta that was driven by a 38-year-old man with no criminal record.

Then, the victim was taken to a bank branch located in Campinas (SP) where, with the victim’s bank card and password, the criminals enabled a phone application, through which they were able to make two withdrawals worth R$ 1 thousand and a transfer in the amount of R$ 18.6 thousand to the account of a third party investigated, who is 24 years old.

During the investigations, the police obtained images of the moment the victim is approached and of the bank branch where one of the criminals enters to withdraw the victim’s card.

The fourth suspect is a 48-year-old man who has a series of stints with the police for crimes such as robbery, theft, murder, embezzlement and bodily harm. He, who served 15 years in prison and left the penitentiary in December last year, was arrested by the police this Saturday, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, and denies involvement in the crime.

According to Deic, the other three suspects are also from the city, temporary arrest warrants against them have already been issued by the Justice and they are wanted by police teams.

This Saturday, search and seizure warrants were also carried out at the addresses of two of the investigated, who were with the two vehicles used in the crime.

According to the Civil Police, the investigations continue with the analysis of evidence collected in these actions and new breaches of banking and telephone secrecy.

Before the arrest, the Civil Police had already stated that the death of Jonas Lucas was motivated by the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 47.1 million.

According to delegate Juliana Ricci, an attempt to withdraw BRL 3 million was made via a messaging app.

The family’s lawyer told the police that the victim had only taken a wallet and documents for the walk. At the end of the day, as it was no longer possible to contact him, family members registered a disappearance at the electronic police station.

After being found, the man was rescued by the Autoban dealership to the Mário Covas Hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

The unit doctor who treated Jonas Lucas attested to traumatic brain injury as the cause of death. The Civil Police is trying to find out how and when the approach took place, as well as how many people are involved.

Jonas’ body was buried on Friday (16). A bus was made available to take friends and neighbors to the funeral. The burial took place at the Cemitério da Saudade, in Sumaré (SP).

A neighbor of the Mega-Sena millionaire, retired João Batista Alves said that many people did not even believe that Jonas had won the jackpot because of how simple he lived.

“He was just like us, a simple person, who wore flip-flops, calm, always passing by, always attentive to us. The police have to find [o assasssino]anyway,” he said.

Anyone who knew Jonas Lucas for decades assures him that he didn’t change anything with the millionaire prize he received.

“I went shopping with him a lot when I worked in the warehouse. [Após o prêmio] it was the same person, nothing changed, it continued as if nothing had happened”, recalls Luiz.