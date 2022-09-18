Police open investigation to investigate aggression against cleaning lady in Lourdes

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informed, on the night of this Saturday (17), that it will open an investigation to investigate the aggression suffered by a cleaning lady this Friday in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. The case was recorded by security cameras and caused outrage on social media when it showed a man, who was walking a dog, throwing a jet of water with a hose in the woman’s face while she was cleaning the sidewalk and then pushing her.

A man assaulted an employee of the Griffe Building, in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of BH, this Friday (16). The victim was washing the sidewalk when she was approached and attacked by the assailant. The woman had water thrown on her face and suffered a fall that caused knee injuries. pic.twitter.com/T9uJ2c4wZ8 — The Time (@otempo) September 16, 2022

According to the corporation, due reception to the victim, Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, is being provided. Despite this, this Saturday the cleaning lady was unable to file a complaint at the police stations of the Civil Police. “An investigative procedure will be instituted for the due investigation of the facts and the responsibility of the author. It is worth mentioning that the victim was submitted to an expert evaluation (examination of the corpus delicti) and the official report has already been prepared and will contribute to the investigation of the case”, informed the police in a note.

the report of THE TIME questioned the PC about the woman’s difficulty in registering the occurrence and is awaiting a return. The suspect of assaulting the cleaning lady has not yet been identified and located.

the case

The victim was washing the sidewalk when she was attacked by the assailant. The woman had water thrown on her face and suffered a fall that caused knee injuries. One incident was registered by the Military Police.

The security circuit recorded the assaults. The woman was cleaning the sidewalk, around 10 am, when a man accompanied by a dog approaches. He was jogging and gets annoyed with the waste, as a resident reported to the report of THE TIME.

“He came in saying she was wasting water. So he took the hose from her hand and said: ‘I’ll show you how to use water’ ”, he said. The man began to splash water on the building employee’s face, which prevented her from calling for help. After the assault, she suffered injuries to her knees.

In social networks, profiles and information about the possible aggressor circulate. Netizens are disgusted with the situation and spread the images saying that it is to “make him famous”. After the repercussion, the Magrass network, focused on weight loss, issued a note stating that the man is a franchisee of the brand with a store in Betim, in the metropolitan region.

“The Magrass Network was aware of the situation that involved a franchisee, from the city of Belo Horizonte, on the afternoon of this Friday, the 16th.

The person who appears in the videos that circulate on the networks is not an employee of the Magrass Network, but a franchisee. The appropriate measures are already being adopted in relation to the franchisee. We came through this note to clarify that our network, being a company that works for the well-being and self-esteem of people, does not condone the behavior of the franchisee and that we repudiate any attitude of physical or psychological violence against women”, says the note.