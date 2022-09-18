Portugal 3 x 1 Brazil: Monteiro doesn’t shine, and Brazil is relegated at Davis – 09/17/2022

Beating Portugal away from home, on the hard court, would never be a simple task for the current Brazilian team that competes in the Davis Cup. João Sousa (currently #56 in the world) is an experienced, intelligent veteran who was once in the top 30, which says a lot about his professionalism and his ability to overcome opponents who have more lethal blows; Nuno Borges (#93) is having a great time in singles and doubles and, at the US Open, broke the quali winning tough games and narrowly missed the third round; and the duo of Borges and Francisco Cabral came from great results, including the ATP 250 Estoril title.

A Brazilian triumph would probably involve a victory for the duo and at least a great performance by Thiago Monteiro. And yet, with just one fine game from Thiago, it would take a victory Felipe Meligeni, which would be an underdog against Sousa or Borges. The dilemma is that Monteiro doesn’t have many great Davis Cup performances on his resume. There are more defeats in winnable games (Coppejans in Uberlândia, Galán in Barranquilla, Hernandez-Fernandez in Santo Domingo, Soeda and Sugita in Osaka) than the victories in games that he, in theory, would be the underdog.

It was the case once again this weekend, in Viana do Castelo. On Friday, when Monteiro was bested by Borges after squandering a 4/2 lead in the third set, only a miracle would save Brazil. Shortly before, Sousa had already shown himself in beautiful shape when he made 6/1 and 6/3 on Meligeni to open the confrontation. When Borges triumphed for 6/7(5), 6/4 and 7/6(3)left captain Jaime Oncins’ team needing to win all three of this Saturday’s duels.

the duo of Rafael Matosas brilliant as he is modest, and Felipe Meligeni, who in doubles manages to better “hide” some of his weaknesses, managed a tight victory by 6/3, 0/6 and 6/3 to give survival and hope to Brazil. There was still a great performance by Monteiro, who, once again, did not come. When Sousa opened 3/0 in the first set, he could already feel the difference in his countenances. Thiago hesitated, while Sousa attacked without hesitation with the attitude of someone who knew that he “only” needed to show his superiority. Did 6/3 and 6/1 and secured the Portuguese victory.

With the result, Portugal will start the 2023 Davis Cup season in the Qualifiers stage. That is, if you win your duel in March, you will earn a place in the final stage of the competition.

Brazil, which started 2022 in the Qualifiers, when it was defeated by Germany at the Olympic Center, in Rio de Janeiro, is, in practice, relegated. In 2023, Oncins and its players will start the year by playing in the World Group I playoffs. They will need to win at this stage and again in September to return to the Qualifiers in 2024.

– Marcelo Melo’s non-call may also have been a consequence of the emoji episodes posted by his brother, Daniel, when Brazil faced Germany (remember here). In addition to the lack of great results on the circuit, of course. Perhaps there is no more climate for the Minas Gerais player in the team that has been renewed by Jaime Oncins.

– The call-up of Thiago Wild, who has not been obtaining relevant results even on the Challenger circuit, also seems to have a lot to say about Oncins’ confidence in the rest of the new Brazilian generation at this moment.

