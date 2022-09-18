Post Malone falls on stage and is pulled from show

This Saturday (17th), Post Malone performed in the city of St. Louis, Missouri, United States, when tripped on stage and had a bad fall. The singer even screamed and lay there for several minutes while being treated by doctors, but resumed the show later.

During the music circlesPost Malone stumbled into an uncovered hole that had been used to move the equipment that was below the stage. The singer landed on the ribcage and apparently hurt the ribs. After the fall, he writhed in pain while the doctors assisted him on stage.

Upon being removed, the singer told the crowd present that would come back to finish the show. After a 15 minute delay, he returned and followed up with a shorter setlist, while held the ribs to be able to sing.

after singing rockstar and Cooped Upthe singer still spent some time at the venue signing autographs before retiring.

Several videos of the moment circulated through social networks, but Post Malone has not yet spoken about what happened. The singer has a show scheduled for Twelve Carat Tour this Sunday (18), but information about a possible cancellation of the presentation has not yet been released.