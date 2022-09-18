Pranks on board worry airlines

In recent weeks, pranks made on commercial flights have started to bomb the internet. The success of this practice, however, has been causing concern among airlines and crew.

In one of these situations, an announcement was sent via cell phone to the other passengers on board that if they shouted out the company’s name, they would receive free drinks. At another time, a bluetooth speaker was used to announce the presence of celebrities on board, such as Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão.

In common, in addition to both situations being liars, there is the concern that passengers will be agitated or nervous about something that will not be accomplished. In situations like this, there are even reports of passengers who did not accept that the drink proposal was a lie and were rude to the crew, causing a delicate situation.

You can chain: According to lawyers Veridiana Fraga and Renato Franco de Campos, partners at SFCB Advogados, which operates in the aeronautical field, this practice can even constitute a crime, depending on the severity of the “prank”.

If the practice exposes the plane to danger, or impedes its air navigation, the penalty for this type of crime is from two to five years. For this to happen, however, the situation must be serious, say the SFCB partners.

In the civil sphere, if someone does not take the trolling in sport, it is even possible that the passenger is compensated. This can occur in situations of material and moral damages, and will depend on the extent of the damage or suffering caused.

In situations like these there can be delays, loss of connection, extra expense with fuel, in addition to general panic depending on the type of prank.

Trolling generates pay: Lawyers still claim that there may be a dispute over audience among influencers who want to carry out the practice in search of audience. As they are paid for the content created, this practice can end up funding or encouraging attitudes like this, generating an economic exploitation of something that can put flights at risk.

With the possible escalation of “jokes” of the genre on board, another type of situation can be simulated on board. For example, instead of announcing the presence of a celebrity, a breakdown could be announced, such as a fire on board.

This can cause serious effects on people on board, such as fainting, panic, total loss of control, among other occurrences. These factors are exacerbated in people who are afraid of flying.

Passengers can sue the airlines for the riot, and she can sue the perpetrator of the bad joke in court.

Concerned companies: While reports of pranks on board are nothing new, more recently they have become more worrisome due to the scale they have taken.

For Fernando Amaral, director of operational safety at Gol, from the point of view of flight safety, the escalation of these practices is worrying. This is due to the fact that these attitudes can distract passengers at times when attention to the crew is necessary.

An example is the warning that the plane will enter a zone of turbulence. Pilots alert via the sound system (in addition to the light on the panels over the seats). If passengers are unable to hear this warning due to another loud sound in the cabin, they could injure themselves.

Depending on the type of trolling, panic on board can also occur. Even common airplane noises make people who are afraid of flying more tense, and since it is not possible to predict the intention of the person who makes the prank, it is not possible to know the dimensions and consequences of this type of act.

Amaral also states that this practice is already the subject of discussions between companies in the sector and Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

In a statement, Latam also expresses concern about these cases as “inadequate communications can generate panic on board, jeopardizing flight safety”.

“The company reinforces that it does not use this type of tool (Airdrop and similar) to communicate with its customers on board. Its official communication during the flight is done through the company’s application, LATAM Play, or speech by the crew”, says the company.

Concerned union: Pilot Bruno Libio da Silva, director of flight safety of the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts), reports apprehension of the category with this type of practice.

“You have about 200 people confined in a closed place and you need to be able to manage this situation. If passengers don’t trust the crew, the situation can get out of control”, says the pilot.

“Imagine a ‘prank’ saying that the plane is on fire or that it is going to crash. There will certainly be a generalized panic before the teams manage to get around the situation”, says Libio.

The director of the SNA also explains that the issue of the credibility of the crew on board is fundamental for safety. “When you lose that trust in the airline professional in a hostile environment like an airplane, it’s very difficult to regain it later”, says the pilot.