Presidential candidates suggest the creation of a Single Public Security System and differ on firearms

Jair Bolsonaro

For President and Reelection Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), public security will continue to be a priority, as it is in his current term, and will be treated with “special attention to the citizen and to public policies that expand this concept”. One of Bolsonaro’s main proposals involves firearms. In the document, access to weapons is classified as an “important element that contributes to public security policy and to social pacification itself and to the preservation of life”. At the Brazil, between 2018 and 2019, when there was an expansion in the acquisition of weapons by the population, there was a 25.1% drop in the number of homicides by firearms. “In this second term, the fundamental right to self-defense and individual freedom will be preserved and expanded, especially regarding the strengthening of legal institutes that ensure access to firearms for citizens”, informs the plan. The president also intends to increase investment in security agencies, in the Armed Forces and to restructure the agents’ career and compensation plans. Another Bolsonaro promise is to find solutions to protect residents living in the countryside. According to the government plan, rural families and goods, as well as property, must be “the object of effective policies and swift actions in order to guarantee their security and freedom, whether for the small producer of family agriculture, or for the major agricultural producer. In addition, the candidate for reelection wants to expand land regularization actions. In the document, he says that the measures will be “aligned with the fundamental right to self-defense and the strengthening of legal institutions that ensure access to firearms for citizens, guaranteeing the right to property, reducing conflicts in the countryside and invasions”.

Ciro Gomes

The National Development Project Ciro Gomes (PDT), a candidate who appears in third place in the presidential polls, also points out public security as one of the main themes for development in the country. In his government program, the former minister begins by pointing out that economic growth can contribute to reducing crime. However, he admits that the country will need concrete actions for public security, exalted as a “fundamental right of society”. Among the pedestrian’s proposals is the implementation of the Single Public Security System, the promotion of joint action between agencies and the use of new technologies. Ciro also talks about tracking weapons and ammunition, “whose expansion and use are out of control”, valuing police careers and new qualification programs. The candidate also advocates that the drug policy be redesigned, with an intersectoral approach to risk and harm reduction, and that prison management be improved, “in order to increase the percentage of the prison population that will be resocialized”. Finally, Ciro Gomes’ crime prevention policy also advocates special attention to the safety of women, young black people and the LGBTQIA+ population, as well as the strengthening of social protection programs. In a recent participation in an event in São Paulo, the pedestrian also spoke of federalizing the fight against crime, proposing to make a change in the Budget and in the logic of the police. “So [federalizando o combate ao crime organizado], I go on the substantive cause of violence. And the diffuse violence, the one that frightens the Brazilian middle class and everyone else, the assault, this will have no way out if we don’t kill the great source of crime, which are these criminal organizations”, said the candidate.