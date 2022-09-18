Princes William and Harry and cousins ​​hold vigil in front of the queen’s coffin

posted on 9/17/2022 2:29 PM / updated on 9/17/2022 3:04 PM



(credit: Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP)

Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, took part in a vigil in front of the Queen’s coffin, whom thousands of Britons followed to pay an emotional tribute on Saturday (17/9), two days before the state funeral.

The children of the new King Charles III and Diana, considered estranged since 2020, remained on their backs and with their faces down, alongside their cousins, around Elizabeth II’s coffin, as their parents did on Friday at the Vigil. of the Princes.

The ritual took 15 minutes. William and Harry were in military uniforms.

“Farewell, beloved grandmother. It was an honor to be your granddaughter. We are very proud,” Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie wrote in a message released by Buckingham Palace. “We’re all going to miss you so much.”

Harry was in military uniform at the vigil, despite having left the royal family in 2020, alongside his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle. The two moved to California, which caused William to estrange.

The break was confirmed in 2021, after an explosive interview with Harry and Meghan in which they accused the royal family of racism. The two brothers appeared alongside their wives last week in Windsor in an apparent attempt to show closeness.

Elizabeth II died on 8 September at the age of 96 at her Scottish castle at Balmoral, after seven decades of reign. The proclamation of King Charles III came two days later and tributes to the longest-lived British monarch in history continue.

Since Wednesday, thousands of people have been waiting in a line several kilometers to say their final goodbyes to the only queen known to most Britons, in a chapel installed in Westminster Hall.

“It was very emotional. She was like the grandmother of the nation. We will miss her so much,” Shaun Mayo, who waited 14 hours for the farewell, told AFP. The 27-year-old computer technician is one of 750,000 people expected to pass through the site.

To thank the British for their patience and displays of affection, Charles III and Prince William paid an unexpected visit to the chapel entrance line, where they shook hands with their subjects and chatted with various people.

“God save the King” and “God bless the Prince of Wales” shouted the Brits in central London, facing the new faces of a monarchy that has lost its emblematic queen.

12 hours of waiting

Although in the early morning the authorities warned that the queue was 24 hours long, during the afternoon the queue length dropped to 14 hours.

In recent days, London ambulance services have treated more than 430 people queuing several kilometers along the Thames, mostly for fainting spells.

The farewell takes place in an atmosphere of recollection, solemnity and discipline. On Friday night, however, a man was arrested as he stepped out of line and tried to approach the coffin, officials said.

Along with thousands of Britons, personalities such as former football player David Beckham and the heads of government of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and Canada, Justin Trudeau, also passed through the site.

The latter met this Saturday with Charles III, as well as other rulers and representatives of Commonwealth countries.

“Funeral of the Century”

The first state funeral since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965 will be attended by dozens of world leaders, posing a security challenge “greater than the 2012 Olympic Games”, said the deputy commander. Stuart Cundy.

The “funeral of the century” will begin on Monday at 10:00 GMT (7:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey, in front of 2,000 guests. Analysts estimate that it will be watched by 4.1 billion people worldwide, thanks to television and social networks.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is already on his way to the United Kingdom, and will be present, as will the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro and the King of Spain, Felipe VI.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will represent his country. China was invited to the funeral, unlike Russia, due to the war in Ukraine, and a small number of countries, such as Venezuela and Myanmar.

After the funeral, the coffin will be transported across the British capital to the Arch of Wellington in Hyde Park Corner. There, he will be placed in a hearse for the final trip to Windsor Castle.

The monarch’s body will be buried from 19:30 (15:30 GMT) in the chapel of King George VI, where the coffins of his father and mother are, as well as the ashes of his sister Margaret.