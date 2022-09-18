Princess of Wales: the impacts of Kate Middleton’s new title – News

After 25 years, the UK has a new Princess of Wales: the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The last person to hold the title was Princess Diana, who died in a tragic accident in 1997 and left a legacy.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of the now King Charles III to the throne, however, the posts of Prince and Princess of Wales were passed to the British monarch’s son and daughter-in-law.

According to Igor Lucena, economist and Doctor in International Relations from the University of Lisbon, Kate Middleton, upon assuming the title, gains a much more important role from the point of view of representability.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are historically, not from a legal point of view, the successors to the British crown,” explains Lucena.





This is because, initially, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the successors to the crown of the Kingdom of Wales. However, when Wales, Northern Ireland, England and Scotland united, the titles came to represent the direct successors to the British throne.

The economist also recalls that the 25-year gap between the appointment of one princess and another is not by chance. Charles III’s current wife Camilla Parker was not given that title out of respect for Diana’s memory. The international press even speculates that the relationship between the king and queen consort began while he was still married.

“As there is no disagreement with Kate Middleton, mainly because she is the wife of Diana’s son, she was in a positive situation, since she has a very wide acceptance not only in the Crown, but within British society”, he pointed out.





The roles of the Princess of Wales







But, despite Diana being remembered as the “people’s princess” and having been one of the main figures of the British monarchy to fight for social causes, Lucena reports that there are no constitutional, legal and official functions established under that title at Parliament level.

“Not only Kate, but William himself, as Prince and Princess of Wales, should be the closest to representing King Charles III in situations, public events and especially advising the King. Perhaps this is the most important point: they would be the closest advisors to the King from the point of view of State decisions and decisions of the Crown itself.”

From a historical point of view, Kate Middleton would still have a secondary role, as the Prince of Wales is primarily responsible for helping the British monarch. However, if you follow the example of the late mother-in-law, it is possible that the Duchess of Cambridge will continue the work done by Diana.

“Diana will always be remembered, but I’m sure she will carry on her legacy,” confesses to AFP Keith Lowing, a pensioner from London, about the appointment of the new Princess of Wales.





Kate Middleton is committed to the development of children in the early years of life and in July 2021 launched the Royal Foundation’s Early Childhood Center.

“She is an amazing princess and I can’t wait to see her as queen. I think she is very elegant, beautiful and represents the monarchy very well from the beginning,” says 40-year-old lawyer Selma White. “I love Diana, but I also love Kate,” she adds.

A palace source told the press that the new Princess of Wales “appreciated the history attached to this role”, but that she would “trace her own path”.



