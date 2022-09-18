In “Sertão Sea”, things will get complicated for Tertulinho (Renato Góes) after Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) expose to Candoca (Isadora Cruz) his affair with the scammer in the past. The mood will be heavy and the doctor will be shocked by the revelation.

The scene will take place after the woman saves the life of Manduca (Enzo Diniz), rescuing him from entering the woods after the boy ran away from home. Grateful for the attitude, Candoca will meet the woman and in an unusual situation, Tertulinho and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will also be together, as they are both parents of the child.

In addition to meeting Tertulinho from the past, Xaviera will also be closer to Zé Paulino, something the doctor had no idea: “You mean you know my husband and the father of my child well?” he will ask. Xaviera will then assume her role as an agent of chaos and will say she will reveal her past with the villain: “This one promised me worlds and funds, and left me on the street of bitterness!”.

The revelation will leave Candoca surprised to know a side of Tertulinho that until then had no idea existed: “Did you do that, Tertulinho? Treated a woman like dirt, promised marriage and ran away?”. The weather will be heavy and Candoca will not be happy.