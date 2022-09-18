Promotion indicate and win from the Inter bank guarantees up to R$ 1,000; see how to participate

Inter is one of the first digital banks that emerged in the country. Thus, the bank’s history begins in 1994, with the creation of Intermedium Financeira. Since then, many changes have taken place and today the bank is one of the most remembered when it comes to digital accounts. Today, Inter already has more than 20 million users, in addition to a network of more than 4,000 employees and is present in 99% of municipalities in Brazil.

One of the reasons why the Inter digital bank is known is for the new features it has. Now, a new news is that there is a new promotion of Indicate and Win from Inter that can generate up to R$ 1 thousand for the people who participate. Thus, the promotion is already in effect and the forecast is that it will last until the end of the year. See more below.

Promotion Indicate and Win from Inter

Inter’s Indicate and Win promotion started on August 31st and will last until December 31st, and it is aimed at people who are customers of the bank. In this sense, it works as follows: Banco Inter customers can refer friends to open accounts at the digital bank. If they open, the person who referred will receive the amount of R$ 10 per friend.

In this way, according to information from Banco Inter, the value is cumulative and it is possible to receive up to R$ 1 thousand in this way. This means, in other words, that the person can have up to 100 friends referred and account created. This amount paid is being called “extra cashback”.

How to participate?

To participate in the Indique e Ganho do Inter promotion, there is no mystery. To do so, just access the Inter Super App, which is available for both iOS and Android. This can be done by the address: https://www.bancointer.com.br/super-app-inter/. Log in to your account and, in the menu, tap on the “Refer and Earn” option. Once this is done, the next step is to tap on “Indicate to open an account at Inter”.

Then click on “Refer friends”. By doing so, a referral code linked to your account will become available. So just copy and paste this code and send it to your friends.

When your nominee goes to create their bank account, at the end of the process there will be a space where they can enter their code. As soon as he completes the process, the money will be transferred to his Super App Inter.

Money must be spent by that date

However, it is important to note that the person will not be able to transfer the money to another location and use it whenever they want. This is because, according to the Inter bank, there are rounds of calculation of indications and rounds to use the extra cashback.

In all, there are four rounds of calculation and also four of cashback use. For example, the closing date for the first round is Sunday, September 18, and from there customers can use the cashback earned until September 16.

The extra cashback can be used until the maximum date of 15/01/2023, the day on which the last round ends.

In addition, it is also necessary to point out that it can be used within the Super App Inter to make purchases, for example. However, the purchased product must have a higher value than the cashback. In an example of the digital bank, if the person has R$ 100 of cashback, he can use it to purchase products in the amount of R$ 125, for example.

More details about Inter’s Indicate and Win promotion and how the bank works can be seen on the institution’s official page, at the address: https://www.bancointer.com.br/.

