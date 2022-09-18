Proposal to make the use of PIX mandatory is made by ANEEL

This last Tuesday, 13th, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) made a proposal to make it mandatory to make the PIX payment method available so that customers can pay their electricity bills whenever the method is requested by the same. The other forms of payment, such as the case of direct debit and also the bar code, continued in the same way as they are today.

Read more: Bill was created to limit the amount of Pix keys per person

This proposal will be open so that it can receive contributions from society for a period of 45 days, starting this Wednesday, 14th. This is expected to last until October 31st. After this public consultation is completed, the process will be voted on by the company’s board of directors, that is, by ANEEL. If approved, energy distributors will have approximately 90 days to implement the measure.

“This is an improvement that the agency has made to keep up with market developments, in the financial case here. PIX has become very common among the entire population, and it is up to the agency to monitor this evolution and regulate this matter to standardize the process among all distributors”, pointed out director Ricardo Tili, rapporteur of the process.

Another point worth mentioning is that, according to information from the company, today there is no uniform thing when it comes to joining the PIX as a means of paying the electricity bill, because some of the energy distributors are already adept at this novelty, but others don’t even seem to predict when they will implement such a system.

In May of this year, the agency carried out consultations with energy distributors on the subject. Of the 49 large and medium-sized distributors that were responding to this query, 67% said they are already making PIX available as one of the options while 33% responded that they are not yet.

Among all the distributors that answered “yes”, around 37% of them reported that they offer the service in a restricted way, in other words, the invoices appear with a PIX payment code only when they are issued digitally.

The adhesion in question is increasingly restricted among energy permit holders, that is, small energy distributors. Of all 33 that returned the survey, only 15% of them give PIX as an alternative and 85% of them still do not have it available as a means of payment created by the Central Bank.