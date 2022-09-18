PSG coach says Neymar “is the one who gives the best balance” of attacking trio | french football

Yet, Christophe Galtier is all praise for Neymar . Asked about the defensive work of the attacking trio that has the Brazilian, Messi and Mbappé, the PSG coach said that shirt 10 is the one who performs best in all sectors of the field.

– They all have a very high level of experience, even if Kylian is younger, they all have this ability to make decisions on the field during the match. Often, of course, I ask the three of them to make an effort and we soon realize that Ney may be the one with the best defensive recomposition. That he has this ability and this desire at times to be in a three-way environment – ​​analyzed Galtier.

Director denies Mbappé asked for Neymar’s departure

Christophe Galtier and Neymar in a PSG game — Photo: Leandro Amorim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Galtier cited different characteristics of the three players in PSG’s defensive work. But he praised that Neymar is the one who brings the greatest balance between them.

– Kylian still maintains a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. When you’re a defender and you have Kylian lurking around, that’s a big scoring point. As for Leo, he has a totally different record, he is still very well placed. When we are in trouble and we give him the ball, he rarely loses and launches an attack very quickly.

“But obviously Ney is the one who gives the best balance because he has these characteristics”, he reinforced.

The defense was one of PSG’s weaknesses last season, after the arrival of Messi. The absence of the attacking trio in marking was criticized in the team’s main defeats in 2021/22, especially in the fall of the Champions to Real Madrid.