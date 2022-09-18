PSG confirm goalkeeper return and two absences against Lyon; see the related

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

PSG visit Lyon in search of remaining leader in the French Championship. The game is scheduled to take place this Sunday (18), starting at 3:45 pm, at Groupama Stadium.

For this weekend’s duel, the coach of the Parisian team, Christophe Galtier, listed 21 players.

The main news in the list of players is the return of Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper was absent in the match against Maccabi Haifa.

According to information from the newspaper Le Parisien, the Costa Rican felt back pain and that’s why he didn’t play last week.

Keylor Navas will fill Letellier’s spot. The holder will be Donnarumma. PSG’s third goalkeeper is Spaniard Sergio Rico.

Another detail regarding the squad is that Renato Sanches and Kimpembe are still out.

Sanches contracted a muscle injury and was expected to recover in ten days, but he remains preserved by the technical committee and medical department.

Kimpembe, in turn, was injured in the match against Brest and remains out of the team. In this sense, the starting defense trio can once again be formed by Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira.

Mukiele was also listed and is also in the running to be cast by Christophe Galtier.

PSG have 19 points. The score is the same in relation to the current direct competitors for the title: Olympique de Marseille and Lorient.

The advantage of the team from the French capital is the greater goal difference. +21 against +11 for Olympique and +5 for Lorient.

Lens appears in 4th place. It has 17 points and takes the isolated lead, if they defeat Nantes and PSG and Olympique lose in the round.

See below the PSG players who have been listed

goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico and Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Mukiele and Bitshiabu

Midfielders: Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Zaire-Emery

Attackers: Mbappé, Neymar, Messi and Ekitike