PT goes to TSE against Bolsonaro for speech in London

The PT should sue the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against President Jair Bolsonaro for the speech with electoral content in London this Sunday (18.Sep.2022). According to Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who is one of the campaign coordinators of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an action for abuse of political and economic power is in order.

“Absurd both for the content, for the fact that it is an electoral speech, and for the fact that it uses a public space to do so. I have already contacted the campaign’s legal department, I think that an action for abuse of political and economic power is in order”he said.

Costa told the Power 360 who has already contacted the campaign’s legal officer on the matter. According to him, the case would be similar to what was seen in the September 7 demonstrations.

At the time, the PT coalition went to the TSE to ask Bolsonaro not to use images of the acts in his electoral campaign and was answered by the Court.

União Brasil, also an opponent of Bolsonaro in the presidential campaign, also signaled the report that it should go to court against the president for his speeches in England.

speech in london

The president made a speech in a campaign tone on the balcony of the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador to the United Kingdom. THE Electoral Law prohibits political campaigning inside public buildings. Bolsonaro is in England for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The president spoke to people on the street and on the sidewalk in front of the building. He repeated the tone used in campaign acts: “…This manifestation of yours represents what really happens in Brazil. The moment we have ahead [em] that we will have to decide the future of our nation. We know who is on the other side and what they want to implement in our Brazil. Our flag will always be those colors that we have here [apontando para a bandeira do Brasil na sacada da residência]: green and yellow. We will never accept what they want to impose”.

Later, the president declared: “I was in the interior of Pernambuco. Acceptance is simply exceptional. There’s no way we can’t win in the 1st round [o público então começa a gritar: ‘1º turno! 1º turno!’]”.

Towards the end of his speech, Bolsonaro made another reference to the electoral campaign for his re-election by stating: “If this is the will of God, we will continue”.

Watch (4min40):

Brazilian voters abroad can vote for president as long as they are registered in the Brazilian embassies of the countries where they live. The Brazilians who saluted Bolsonaro this Sunday in London, in theory, could be his voters on October 2.

THE Electoral Law (nº 9504, 1997) has explicit mentions prohibiting the use of public goods for the benefit of politicians during campaigns:

Art. 37. In assets whose use depends on the assignment or permission of the public authority, or which belong to it, and in assets of common use, including public lighting poles, traffic signs, viaducts, footbridges, bridges, bus stops and other urban equipment, advertising of any nature is prohibited, including graffiti, ink inscriptions and the display of plaques, banners, banners, easels, dolls and the like.

[…]

Conducts Prohibited to Public Agents in Electoral Campaigns

Art. 73. Public agents, whether civil servants or not, are prohibited from the following conduct that tends to affect equal opportunities between candidates in elections:

I – assign or use, for the benefit of a candidate, political party or coalition, movable or immovable property belonging to the direct or indirect administration of the Union, the States, the Federal District, the Territories and the Municipalities, except for the holding of a party convention.