Punta Cana All Inclusive! Flights plus accommodation by the sea from R$5,381 per person, in 6 interest-free installments

Punta Cana has 50 km of paradisiacal beaches bathed by the Caribbean Sea. We found packages in All Inclusive Riu República and Ocean El Faro with flights plus accommodation from R$10,762 per couple, that is, R$5,381 per person in double accommodation.

To complete, the installment is up to 12 installments (or up to 6 installments without interest) and, if you prefer, on the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without the airline tickets.

The offers form part of Customer weeka Zarpo promotion that brings together the best hotels and resorts with exclusive rates of up to 45% OFF, in addition to extra discounts for booking flights. Check out all the participants of the promo here and read more details about accommodation in Punta Cana below.

Riu República

Packages from R$ 11,150 per couple, that is, R$ 5,575 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

Exclusive to adults, the Riu República is located on the edge of Playa Arena Gorda, in Punta Cana. For starters, All-Inclusive! There are seven à la carte restaurants and two buffet-style. Drinks are offered by the 10 bars around the resort. As for leisure, there are eight swimming pools, three of them with a wet bar, and the Splash Water Park. In addition, it is possible to practice water sports such as windsurfing, kayaking, pedal boats and snorkeling, play volleyball on the sand court and, at an additional cost, practice shots on the golf course 3 km from the resort. To relax, guests have a sauna, hydro, Turkish bath and, at an extra cost, a SPA.

The published prices are for the Standard apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another occupancy option, go to The Zarpo resort page.

Ocean El Faro

Packages from BRL 10,762 per couple, that is, BRL 5,381 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

On the edge of Uvero Alto Beach, the Ocean El Faro It is All Inclusive and has 10 bars, ice cream parlor, coffee shop and eight restaurants. Leisure activities include four swimming pools, a lazy river, a water park for children, two tennis courts and a sports court, bowling alleys, theater, disco, casino, beach activities, kids club and teen club. At an additional cost, it is possible to have fun with motorized water sports and a diving center, or relax at the Despacio Spa Center.

The published prices are for the Junior Suite, with capacity for two adults and two babies up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights”, after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another occupancy option, go to the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!