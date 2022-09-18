PVC highlights Marçal and Tiquinho Soares and praises Botafogo’s evolution: ‘International level players’

O Botafogo finally won again at home and defeated the coritiba this Saturday 2-0 at Estádio Nilton Santos, with goals from Victor Cuesta and Tiquinho Soares. Commentator Paulo Vinicius Coelho highlighted the technical evolution of Glorioso after the arrival of reinforcements and mentioned two players in particular.

– Botafogo incorporated in the second half, with more pressure. There weren’t so many tackles, but all he tackled in the attack was in the second half, when he went up a little more. marçal and Tiquinho Soares are players of international level, it is a team that is now going to be restructured. This was only the fifth time that coach Luís Castro selected this new team – he stressed. PVCon SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”.

After more than 30,000 fans in the draw with América-MG last Sunday, about 15,000 alvinegros witnessed this Saturday’s victory. For PVC, there is difference in environment and pressure.

– Nilton Santos is varying between excitement and understanding. The games with 35 thousand people have the fans of excitement, he comes and leaves frustrated, the game against Avaí was like that, against Juventude it was mainly like that. When there are 15,000 here like today, the booing at half-time is less bad than in the 30th minute of the first half – he said.