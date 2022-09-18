Queen will not be buried. Understand what will happen to the coffin

“Not even death separates them.” Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married for more than seven decades. The monarch passed away at the age of 96, on the 8th, and her husband died at the age of 99, in April last year. Edward Fitzalan-Howard said the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be exhumed so it can be next to his wife’s coffin, which will not be buried until the orders of the couple’s firstborn, King Charles III.

After all the ceremonies at Westminster Abbey in London, this Monday (19/9), the queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle, located in the county of Berkshire and 40 kilometers away from the English capital. Once you arrive at the royal estate, there will be a worship service for family members and those close to the longest-serving monarch in UK history. The mass will take place in the Capela de São Jorge, located inside the palace.

After the ceremony, Elizabeth’s coffin goes to a chapel attached to the main one, where the coffins of the Queen’s parents, King George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her husband, Prince Philip, are kept, in addition to her sister’s ashes, Princess Margaret. According to royal experts, the sovereign chose to have her body in place because there were some of the people she loved most.

When the Queen’s coffin is close to arriving at Windsor Castle, the body of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will be transferred from the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel to the attached room. Built in 1810, the urn has space to hold 44 coffins belonging to British royalty. It is 21 meters long and 8 meters wide.

The couple’s coffins will sit on a stone table. It is unknown how long they will remain in the chapel. The withdrawal could take up to months and depends on a verdict from King Charles III, Elizabeth and Philip’s firstborn. When the eldest son decides to bury his parents, the coffins will be deposited in a stone chamber at ground level, similar to a grave in a parkland cemetery.

The funeral details were planned two decades ago by Edward Fitzalan-Howard, Duke of Norfolk and Earl Marshal of the United Kingdom.

