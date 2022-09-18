RAM considers “aggressively” selling Fiat Toro in the US

Ever since the Fiat Toro was launched in Brazil, international markets eager for pickup trucks, especially the US, have always wanted our model. And finally it looks like it can be sold there, but as a RAM 1000. And that’s the fault of the very high sales of Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

In an Autoblog interview during the Detroit Auto Show, Mike Koval Jr. RAM CEO revealed that the brand is “actively and aggressively” eyeing the market for pickup trucks smaller than the RAM 1500. When asked about a smaller model, such as the Dakota/1200 that is under development in Brazil, he said that the interesting it’s something even smaller. Namely: Fiat Toro.

RAM has been eyeing segments below the 1500 for a long time. With the launch of the Jeep Gladiator, it looked like Stellantis wasn’t going to take its brand of pickup trucks into this category so as not to compete with the newcomer. However, it was observed that the Gladiator audience is very different from those who buy S10/Colorado or Hilux/Tacoma.

Therefore, the development of Dakota in Brazil made sense. It will have monoblock construction using the Fiat Toro platform. However, it will be big enough to stay in the midsize segment. Rumors reveal that the pickup may have an under-body chassis version for the United States. Only the RAM wants to go down even further.

RAM (Fiat) Toro

The segment dominated by Ford Maverick in the United States is represented by Stellantis Fiat Toro. It is offered in other markets as the RAM 1000 and can easily be taken to the US as a pickup brand alternative to enter this extremely lucrative segment.

There, many owners of medium and large sedans, or even SUVs, are exchanging their cars for Maverick. It has shown itself to be a new type of entry-level car, with high volumes of production and sales. Stellantis, so traditional with pickup trucks, won’t want to be left out. Not even Chevrolet, which is considering taking Montana there.

But it is quite likely that Fiat Toro’s life in the US as a RAM 1000 will only happen in the next generation. Adapting the current model to North American regulations and large engines required there would be quite difficult. As her foundation will survive in new Stellantis products like Dakota itself, it makes more sense to wait a little longer.

Even Toro’s SUV may only come in the next generation, which is expected to grow to Ford Maverick levels in size.

