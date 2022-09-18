Rapper Kanye West reveals he hates reading books: ‘it’s like eating cabbage’

Kanye West is talking about a number of topics.

In a new interview with the CEO of Hello Yoga, Danny Harrisfor the sportswear brand “Mind Full” podcast, rapper Kanye West admits he’s never picked up a book and wants to ban stairs. “Actually, I never read books. Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me and talking is like eating corn ravioli Giorgio Baldi,” said the rapper, whose late mother Donda West was professor and chair of the English Department at Chicago State University. The Yeezy mogul, who referred to himself as the “Black Brad Pitt” or “Black Dicaprio” in the interview, also said he wants to ban stairs and replace them with ramps.

“I’m very good at banning stairs. And people will get into similar discussions with me. Everything should be designed like a nursing home, because if we are lucky, we will all be elderly one day.” Elsewhere in the 36-minute interview, he said he is practicing a new style of language, where he takes “all those years and years of classism.” “All these things in the dictionary are ‘I’m better than you, I’m smarter than you’” said Kanye, who suggested that people speak more like Yoda from Star Wars and only use words they “absolutely need to.”

During the podcast, Kanye West defended his private Christian school Donda Academy after his argument with Kim Kardashian about where their four children should study. “I have to be able to throw my version on the resume. The standard curricula that exist, we have to balance them. It shows how to interact in today’s society and all that, but we have to balance them with curricula that allow for self-confidence, because a lot of schools in modern indoctrinations take away the confidence that these future leaders would have in themselves.”

Rolling Stone recently reported that the school is not yet accredited and that families are required to sign confidentiality agreements.

“Our school will expose food engineering, shelter, clothing, automotive, computer, hardware and software, financial literacy and just like a shout out to Elon [Musk]rocket science,” said the rapper, who snapped at people who called him crazy. “I can do something crazy the best way, but if a random person on the street says, ‘That was crazy,’ I feel like shit for a while,” he admitted. “It hurts as a human being, it hurts my feelings. Then I start talking about how I made all this money to try to make up for the people who brought me down.”