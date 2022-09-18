Real Madrid has low weight against Atletico; see the likely lineup

Credit: Divulgacao/Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid will face each other today, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium, in a match valid for the sixth round of La Liga. In second place with 15 points, the team led by Carlo Ancelott seeks to maintain 100% utilization.

Real Madrid lineup against Atletico Madrid

Reigning Spanish champions, Real Madrid are emerging as one of the main favorites this year as well. So far, it’s been an impeccable campaign. In five matches played so far, he won all of them. There are 15 goals scored and only five conceded.

“We will be able to enjoy a good game of football. It’s nothing definitive but it’s an important game because there’s a lot of rivalry. It’s the best thing about football”, he projects. Ancelotti.

“I look forward to the usual game against Atletico Madrid. It will be a very disputed game and a good football game because the individualities of each team are many”, he added.

Victim of racism in recent days, Vinícius Júnior is today the main name of the merengue team and the hope of goals in the classic. On the other hand, the visitors cannot count on Benzema, who is injured. Éder Militão, who was doubtful, is among those listed.

“He is ready to play because he trained well. It may be that it plays at first or it may be that it plays a part of the match. It’s a doubt I have. I have to think about it,” he said. Ancelotti about the defender.

Therefore, the probable lineup of Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid is as follows: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão (Rüdiger), Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo (Hazard), Vini Jr.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

La Liga 2022/23 (Spanish Championship)

6th round

​

Date and time: 09/18/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid (ESP)

Referee: Jose Luis Munuera Montero

Assistants: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva and Santiago Jaime Latre

Streaming: ESPN and Star+