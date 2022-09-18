Rebeca has an epiphany when she finds her mother in Cara e Coragem

Luxury is not enough for Rebeca (Mariana Santos), and she will do everything to fill the void in her heart in the next chapters of face and courage, setting off on a relentless journey in search of the missing detail in his life. Thanks to the help of a private detective hired by Danilo (Ricardo Pereira), she will finally find her mother and have an epiphany.

That’s because everything seems to be connected, from Chiquinho’s (Guilherme Tavares) dubious upbringing to his sinister controlling profile. In tears, Rebeca has recently come to the conclusion that she may have repeated the exact same action as her mother out of sheer fear of becoming a bad person for her son, which is exactly why she tries at all costs to make up for lost time.

Bruna Spínola enters Cara e Coragem as Rebeca’s sister. Photo: Playback/Instagram

At another time, she was saddened to hear from Moa (Marcelo Serrado) that he does not want to see Chiquinho believing in the family together again. To complete, her relationship with Danilo also has some unknowns potentially connected to the period lived in the orphanage and the invented memories of a period with her mother that was practically null.

Rebecca’s epiphany will bring all these items together, but will add extra elements through flashbacks and very clear thoughts about the character’s formation as a human being. It will not be easy for Rebeca to relate to her mother, who will still surprise the audience with another daughter. In Cara e Coragem, Stella Freitas and Bruna Spínola play Célia and Fernanda, Rebeca’s mother and sister, respectively.