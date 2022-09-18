Record analyzes Vini Buttel’s alleged aggression against Thomaz Costa and may expel pawn from the reality show

the first party of “The Farm 14” gave much to talk about, being marked by several conflicts between the participants. Who led an ugly fight were the pawns Vini Buttel and Alex Gallete. During the exchange, the former “De Vacation with Ex Brasil” ended up pushing Thomas Costa.

This Saturday (17), during the fight with Alex, wine almost went on top of the confinement colleague, in the room. Was when Thomas Costa was trying to help both of them so that there was no aggression. As he slipped between the pedestrians, the actor was shoved by wine and fell on the bed.

On social networks, netizens did not like it and pointed out the seriousness of the pedestrian’s attitude, considering it as an aggression. After several requests, Record TV is analyzing the footage of the fight. According to the portal “Contigo”, a statement should be made in the next few hours, but the verdict should only be given during the live program.

The fight

In the early hours of Saturday (17), wine and Alex almost got punched. It all started when the former participant of “De Férias com Ex Brasil” called his confinement colleague “poisonous” and accused him of having led to the fight between Kerline and Deolane Bezerra. The presenter was not quiet and the atmosphere heated up in the house.