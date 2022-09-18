Record fails to ignore debauchery about suicide

In the early hours of Saturday (17), after the first party of A Fazenda 14, some pedestrians laughed at the alleged suicide attempts by Tiago Ramos.

The conversation was started by Vini Büttel, who said: “He looks like a suicide and a suicide attempt.” Thomaz Costa replied: “He told me he tried twenty times”. Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, was surprised: “Really?”. And then Vini joked: “Twenty times? Holy shit, my brother!”

Deolane Bezerra and Pétala Barreiros laughed at Vini Büttel’s comment, as did Thomaz Costa. On the other hand, Bia Miranda and Strawberry Shortcake remained silent and without reaction.

Tiago Ramos’ team denied the information that he had attempted suicide twenty times, without going into details, and added: “In the middle of Yellow September, we have to deal with absurd jokes and jokes about traumatic episodes that are triggers for many people”.

Editing ignored conversation

The moment reverberated on social media, but was not broadcast or addressed in the edition of A Fazenda 14 shown by RecordTV on Saturday night. I consider the program to be a mistake, both because the scene is fundamental to the public’s perception of the participants and because of the importance of the debate on suicide for society.

Jokes about a person’s mental health conditions are intolerable to part of the audience, and with good reason. The moment when some participants laugh at Tiago’s alleged suicide attempts can be characterized as psychophobia, which is prejudice against people who have mental disorders or disabilities.

missed opportunity

The silence about the episode draws more attention because we are in Yellow September, the month of the suicide prevention awareness campaign. It is likely that they chose to leave the topic out because it was too sensitive. However, ignoring the subject does not help in its understanding, but dialogue based on correct and relevant information.

This was a great opportunity for A Fazenda to raise an important debate, but the decision was to keep suicide taboo. Silence and shame for thinking about suicide are factors that prevent people who are going through it from asking for help. By ignoring the topic, RecordTV lost the chance to offer a counterpart to the public and contribute to the conversation on the topic.

get help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Life Appreciation Center) and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 free service stations throughout Brazil.