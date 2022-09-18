Recovered city in Ukraine has mass grave with 99% of bodies showing signs of torture and execution

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday denounced the crimes of an army of “murderers” and “torturers” after the discovery of hundreds of bodies buried in a forested area near Izium, a city in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine, recently recovered from Russian troops.

According to local authorities, a total of 450 graves were found in the town and, among them, a ditch with the remains of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.

“Ninety-nine percent of the exhumed bodies had signs of violent death,” regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said in the evening. “There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and one person is buried with a rope around their neck. Obviously, these people were tortured and executed,” he said on Telegram.

According to him, a total of 450 bodies of civilians with marks of violent death and torture were buried at this location.

“There were also children” among the bodies exhumed during the day by the “200 agents and experts” who worked at the site, he added.

– “Murderers. Torturers” –

The Ukrainian president promised, in a video posted on Telegram, a “terribly fair punishment” for those responsible for the alleged crimes committed in Izium.

Zelensky had visited Izium on Wednesday, on his first trip to this region, which borders Russia since the departure of Moscow forces, expelled thanks to a counteroffensive launched earlier this month on several fronts.

According to Ukrainian police chief Igor Klimenko, ten alleged “torture centers” were also discovered in locations taken over from the Russians in the Kharkiv region, two of them in the city of Balakliya.

The Ombudsman of the Ukrainian People, Dmitro Loubinets, said on Telegram that “probably more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens were tortured and murdered in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region”.

“Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers”, assured Zelensky. Some of the exhumed remains, the Ukrainian president detailed, were of children and people who were likely tortured before dying.

The international community also reacted to the discovery. Russia is acting in a “horrible way and it is seen and repeated every time the Russian tide withdraws from parts of the territories it occupied in Ukraine”, declared US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasizing that in “many cases will deal with war crimes.”

The European Union was “deeply dismayed” by the “atrocities” committed near Izium. “This inhumane behavior by Russian forces […] must cease immediately”, declared in a note the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

– “Bloody and brutal terror” –

According to Oleg Kotenko, the government official responsible for the search for missing persons, the tombs were dug during the fighting that took place at the time of the takeover of the city by Russian forces in March, and also during the Russian occupation, which ended last week.

The regional governor, Oleg Sinegubov, said that “the bodies will be subjected to an autopsy to determine the causes of death.” Denouncing a “bloody and brutal terror”, he considered that “each death (…) will become proof of Russia’s war crimes”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights quickly informed that it wants to send a team “soon” to Izium to “determine the circumstances of the death of these people”.

– Putin wants to continue the war –

Meanwhile, in the Lugansk region (east) “positional fighting” continued on Friday, and in the neighboring Donetsk region, Russian bombings, in particular in Bajmut, caused five deaths and six wounded, the Ukrainian Presidency said.

On the southern front, where Ukrainian forces encountered greater resistance than in Kharkiv, “the situation remains difficult”, although the Kiev army continues to bomb the bridges used by Kremlin troops, according to the same source.

On Friday, 12 people were injured in “massive” Russian bombings in areas recently liberated by Ukrainian forces in this region.

In the pro-Russian breakaway region of Lugansk, in Dombass (east), the attorney general died along with his deputy in an explosion in the offices where they worked.

Present with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

After meeting with his Chinese ally, Xi Jinping, Putin assured that he wants to end the war “as soon as possible”, and accused Kiev of “refusing any negotiation process”, but later said that the offensive would continue. “The plan requires no changes…. We are in no hurry,” he said on Friday.

UN member states on Friday exceptionally authorized President Zelensky to address next week’s General Assembly by video, despite Russian opposition.



