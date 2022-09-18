Reference to allies and duels between Garcia and Tarcísio mark third debate on TV

Technically tied for second in the race for the government of SP, according to Datafolha, candidates from the PSDB and the Republicans made several nods to the center-right voter.

WERTHER SANTANA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Third debate between the five main competitors for Palácio dos Bandeirantes



The third debate between the five main competitors for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, held by SBT, in partnership with Veja, Nova Brasil FM, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado and Terra, had as main themes corruption, the federative pact, tax increases, proposals for women, economic proposals, social programs, among others. As in the previous debate, this Saturday’s meeting, the 17th, was also marked by duels between the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), candidate for reelection, and the former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), who are running for the government of São Paulo with the support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the latest Datafolha survey, the two competitors are technically tied and duel directly for a spot in the second round, when one of them must compete with Fernando Haddad (PT), leader of voting intentions. Among the moments of tension, Tarcísio questioned whether Garcia “likes the servers” in São Paulo, citing a wage freeze.

“You had the time and money to undo the evils against retirees and you didn’t. Teachers, police are upset. Do you like the servers? And what could I have done more for them?” asked the former minister. “I like it better than you,” Rodrigo Garcia began in his response, citing an increase of 20% for the police, 20% for health servers and 10% for other servers, and questioning the competitor’s knowledge of the State. “I doubt you know any schools in São Paulo. He just arrived here, he’s decorating everything, running, decorating everything to get along in São Paulo. You don’t know, you haven’t lived São Paulo. Anyone who lives in São Paulo knows the effort we make here,” he said. In another clash, the candidate Vinicius Point (Novo) questioned Haddad about corruption and the performance of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), with the former minister saying in respect of democratic institutions. “The country has three powers, the Supreme, Congress and Executive. If the Chief Executive does not respect justice and the parliament will run for an authoritarian regime, I am averse to authoritarianism.”

Another very recurring theme in this third debate was the political godparents, which again placed Rodrigo Garcia as the main target. Former minister Fernando Haddad mentioned on more than one occasion the governor’s former allies, such as Gilberto Kassab, Celso Pitta and João Doria, former governor of São Paulo, and said that the toucan “has a habit” of hiding his allies. “The impression it gives is that you want to sweep away the past as much as you are interested and want to take social programs [feitos pelos seus padrinhos políticos]. When something goes wrong, he says ‘I’ve been in government for five months’. (…) Advisor to Pitta, Kassab and Doria. What to expect from a person like that?”, asked Haddad. Another comment on political sponsors was Elvis Cesar (PDT) when criticizing statements by Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) about Infrastructure. “You should be ashamed to say that. He was minister of infrastructure and his budget allocated the smallest percentage of investment to São Paulo. His family’s dignity was sabotaged by the minister. (…) He already had the chance and he doesn’t do it. And there’s more, he hangs out with a deputy who beats a woman, who threatens women and hangs out with Collor.”