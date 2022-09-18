“Respect the polls” should be the message for Bolsonaro at the UN, says activist – 09/17/2022

When taking the UN stage next Tuesday to open the entity’s General Assembly, Jair Bolsonaro will face leaders and institutions that demand one thing from Brazilians: respect for the polls.

The alert comes from the American Kenneth Roth, one of the world’s leading human rights activists and executive director of Human Rights Watch. Bolsonaro, as in previous years, will use the United Nations tribune to make his own election campaign.

“The main message for Bolsonaro at the UN is just one: respect the election results”, he declared. In his assessment, the “fantasies” of the Brazilian are real risks to democracy.

Over the past few weeks, civil society organizations have convinced US congressmen and European officials to increase monitoring of the elections in Brazil. These entities want the international community to recognize, almost immediately, the result of the polls, precisely so as not to give Bolsonaro space to question the vote.

For Roth, democracy in Brazil only survives thanks to the national institutions that, according to him, have managed to stop the president so far. “I am surprised by the power of institutions to resist Bolsonaro’s autocratic tendencies,” he said. “And these trends are severe. I’m not going to minimize them. But if you look at the role of the press, civil society, the courts and Congress, the truth is that they rose up against Bolsonaro and prevented things from getting even worse.” stated.

In the activist’s assessment, the Brazilian resistance shows the need for controls and supervision of the Executive Power, anywhere in the world. “And that’s why people like Viktor Orbán (Hungarian Prime Minister) try to undermine those controls in Hungary,” he said.

“But that didn’t work in Brazil. We have to recognize this as a strength of Brazilian democracy,” he said.

But despite the resistance, Roth makes it clear that the scenario for the next few weeks is one of concern. “Bolsonaro is in second place in opinion polls and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in first place. If the polls are correct, Bolsonaro will lose. But he is acting like Donald Trump”, he warned.

“For months, he has been attacking the integrity of the electoral system, saying it cannot be trusted and is building the foundations to bypass democracy and ignore the election results. And that is very dangerous,” he said.

“I hope that Brazilian institutions are able to resist this. Just as the American ones were. But it is a very serious threat, just as Trump remains a threat to democracy,” added Roth.