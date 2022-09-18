Result of +Millionaire 17, Saturday, 09/17/2022

On Saturday night (17), Caixa raffled the contest 17 gives +Millionaire, broadcast live on RedeTV! and Caixa on YouTube. The estimated prize is at BRL 13,500,000.00 for whoever hits all the tens. The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo.

Result of +Millionaire 17:

clovers

awards

6 hits + 2 clovers :

: 6 hits + 1 or no clover :

: 5 hits + 2 clovers :

: 5 hits + 1 or no clover :

: 4 hits + 2 clovers :

: 4 hits + 1 or no clover :

: 3 hits + 2 clovers :

: 3 hits + 1 clover :

: 2 hits + 2 clovers :

: 2 hits + 1 clover:

Detailing

More information

Check the result of Mega Sena 2521 this Saturday 09/17/2022

*The High Definition Portal has no connection with Caixa Lotteries, being only a source of information, disclosing the official results soon after the draw is carried out on TV.