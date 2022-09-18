Result of Timemania, contest 1836, today, Saturday, September 17th

This Saturday, September 17, Caixa Econômica Federal announces the results of the Timemania 1836 contest.

Through Timemania, it is possible to choose ten numbers among the 80 available and a Heart Team. Seven numbers and one Heart Team are drawn per contest. If the person has three to seven hits, or hits the heart team, wins. The value of the bet is R$ 3.00.

Timemania Result:

13-45-18-43-11-23-29

Heart team: 23 – Caxias (RS)

Timemania draws are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, starting at 8pm.

The gross premium corresponds to 46% of the collection. Only after the determination of the winners of the prizes with fixed values, the remaining amount of the total destined to the prize will be distributed to the other prize tiers with the following percentages:

– 50% for those who correctly match the seven numbers;

– 20% among those who correctly match the six numbers;

– 20% for those who match five numbers;

– The remaining 10% is accumulated and distributed to the winners of the 7 numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests.

Where to receive the prizes after the result of Timemania?

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt.

Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

