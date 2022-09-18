Rico encourages Lou to tell Pat the whole truth | come around

In addition to welcoming his girlfriend, the sportsman gives her strength to tell the stuntwoman everything, since he knows about the intense connection between the dancer and Pat.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rico (André Luiz Frambach) fears that Pat (Paolla Oliveira) will discover his kinship with Lou (Vitória Bohn) in another way — Photo: TV Globo
“When I met Pat, wow, it was like a dream come true. I always wanted to live with her. And it’s so amazing to be able to be in her life and she in mine…”, says Lou, implying that he will keep the story in secret.
Rico finds Lou always knowing about the relationship and never having said anything to Pat.
“You want to keep this situation like this? Do you know? Your father screwed up, ok. But you can fix it. You can tell Pat, tell her everything you ever wanted to say to her!”, he encourages, leaving Lou thoughtful.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from September 19th to 24th
19 set
Monday
Rebeca recognizes Socorro, an employee at the orphanage, and gets emotional. Pat and Moa enter the intelligence room, and Armandinho hides to avoid being caught. Renan is furious with the absence of Isis in the rehearsal. Isis confirms the pregnancy and accidentally throws the test into Marcia’s bag. Olivia sees the pregnancy test fall out of Marcia’s bag and deduces that the dance teacher is pregnant with Rico’s child. Paulo and Marcela kiss. Lou confesses to Olivia that she’s in love with Rico. Ítalo talks to the partners about his distrust of Regina. Anita sees the orange suit she left at Dalva’s thrift store. Rebeca takes with Socorro a book she got from her mother when she was little. Italo plans to meet Dagmar.
