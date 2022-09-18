Rico encourages Lou to tell Pat the whole truth | come around

19 set Monday

Rebeca recognizes Socorro, an employee at the orphanage, and gets emotional. Pat and Moa enter the intelligence room, and Armandinho hides to avoid being caught. Renan is furious with the absence of Isis in the rehearsal. Isis confirms the pregnancy and accidentally throws the test into Marcia’s bag. Olivia sees the pregnancy test fall out of Marcia’s bag and deduces that the dance teacher is pregnant with Rico’s child. Paulo and Marcela kiss. Lou confesses to Olivia that she’s in love with Rico. Ítalo talks to the partners about his distrust of Regina. Anita sees the orange suit she left at Dalva’s thrift store. Rebeca takes with Socorro a book she got from her mother when she was little. Italo plans to meet Dagmar.

