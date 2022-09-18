Rival defender recalls work with Vtor Pereira and spares no praise: ‘I have a lot of admiration’

Despite never having worked in Brazil before, Vítor Pereira has worked with many Brazilians in his career. For all the clubs he passed, he had at least one athlete in the squad who was born in the country he works in today. It was like that with the defender Maicon, ex-Porto, who today plays in the Santos team.

In an interview with the program ESPN’s Ball of the Year, this Friday, the defender who currently plays for Peixe recalled the six seasons he played for Porto, from Portugal. For five of them, Maicon worked directly with Vítor Pereira – first as an assistant to André Villas-Boas, then as head coach.

“I caught Vítor Pereira at a very good time in Porto. He arrived as a technical assistant in Porto. He was technical assistant to André Villas-Boas. We had a very good first year, in which we played five championships and won four. Then, we were champions of almost everything that year and automatically the following year he took over as head coach“, said.

In 2011/12 and 2012/13 the Porto team was the Portuguese champion under the command of Vítor Pereira. The defender was a guaranteed figure in the team, whether as a defender or right back.

“We were also very happy, we won two titles together. there were ten [títulos] in Porto, in total. But, I think with Victor, Portuguese Championship there were two. And, if I’m not mistaken, we lost a game in the two years of the championship. This shows that the defense also helped a lot to win the titles and the defensive solidity ended up making it easier for us to be champions”, he added.

Vítor Pereira faced Santos, from Maicon, twice Danilo Fernandes / Meu Timão

Today in a rival of Corinthians, Maicon revealed admiration for the coach.

“He’s a guy I have a lot of admiration for, a person who helped me a lot at Futebol Clube do Porto. I have also played with him as a right back at Futebol Clube do Porto, I played 15 consecutive games with him as a full back. He is a person I have a lot of admiration for,” he recalled.

The coach and the defender should face each other again at the end of October, on the 23rd, when Corinthians visits Santos for the Brazilian Championship.

See more at: Vtor Pereira and Corinthians vs Santos.