Rodrigo Caetano acts behind the scenes at Galo to take reinforcement of R$ 800 thousand/month from Flamengo

Flamengo is always involved among the main names in Brazilian football, but this time you can see a rival of yours ‘crossing’ the conversations

Flamengo is one of the teams that moves the most every year in the ball market and this year was no different. That’s because the team ‘opened the vaults’ and brought several names to the Vulture’s Nest, such as the stars Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. With the team in the final of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Fla is already thinking about next year’s team.

For this, according to information from the portal Torcedores.com, Flamengo closely monitors the situation of midfielder Edenílson who is currently at Internacional, but in agreement with the Club, already looking for a new team for the next season. However, Red-Black’s mission will not be easy.

That’s because Atlético Mineiro, which also has an old interest in the player, has the fact that Edenilson has a good relationship with Rodrigo Caetano, football executive of the Minas Gerais team, which makes the steering wheel ‘incline’ more towards the Galowhich would set Fla aside in future negotiations.

“The good relationship between Edenilson and Rodrigo Caetano, football executive at Atlético-MG, can weigh on the negotiations and make the player leave Colorado to play in Minas Gerais. Edenilson is 32 years old and is not experiencing my best moment in Beira-Rio, so a departure is welcomed by the player and also the Club’s board“, says Torcedores.com.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the midfielder receives a salary of R$ 800,000 per month at Internacional, being the best paid in the gaucho club.. Among Flamengo fans, the possible arrival of Edenilson still divides opinions.