Rosângela Moro revolts netizens by releasing a video simulating eating pastel de Feira while a lady rummages through the trash in the background

Abhishek Pratap 9 mins ago News Comments Off on Rosângela Moro revolts netizens by releasing a video simulating eating pastel de Feira while a lady rummages through the trash in the background 0 Views

Wife of suspected ex-judge Sergio Moro, who destroyed 4.4 million jobs, she wants to be a deputy for São Paulo




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia offers freedom to prisoners fighting in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Reports have been circulating for months that Moscow is offering common criminals from penal colonies …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved