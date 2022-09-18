Rosângela Moro revolts netizens by releasing a video simulating eating pastel de Feira while a lady rummages through the trash in the background

Wife of suspected ex-judge Sergio Moro, who destroyed 4.4 million jobs, she wants to be a deputy for São Paulo

ICL

247 – Lawyer Rosângela Moro, married to former suspect judge Sergio Moro, who destroyed 4.4 million jobs, according to Dieese, revolted netizens by posting a photo in which she simulates eating a pastel de Feira, while a lady rummages through the trash background. Thanks to Operation Car Wash, carried out by her husband, Brazil faced one of the biggest economic crises in its history, suffered a coup d’état and saw hunger return in full force to the country. Check out reactions to the post by Rosângela Moro, who intends to be a federal deputy for São Paulo:

This video shows how it became natural for many people to go through the trash to survive. One of these people wants to be a deputy. https://t.co/O4ezYQirXX — Guilherme Amado (@guilherme_amado) September 17, 2022

