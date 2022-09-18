Rumor: GTA 6 videos shared online

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay is finally within reach as Rockstar has joined the list of companies targeted by cyberattacks. Over the past few hours, 90 videos have been shared that allegedly belong to an in-development version of GTA 6, which represents the first look at the game.

Through GTA Forums and ResetEra, the videos were shared and are being dissected by the community, meanwhile spread to other corners of the internet. The debate over the veracity of the videos also inevitably arose, but given that this is a development version, it’s understandable that some question whether this is really GTA 6.

However, with nearly 90 gameplay videos and cutscenes shared unofficially, it would be a gigantic and elaborate hoax, but given what happened recently with Nier Automata, that possibility can’t be ruled out.

Rockstar Games has not yet officially commented on the case and if this hacker managed to invade the company’s servers to obtain all this from GTA 6, it will be one of the biggest incidents in the industry, possibly higher than what happened to Capcom, which saw all their future lineup revealed years earlier.







