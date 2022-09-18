Salary allowance is paid next Monday (19)? See HERE if you RECEIVE and PIS 2021 CALENDAR

Thousands of workers await the release of the PIS 2021 next Monday (19). the calendar of PIS WAGE ALLOWANCE continues to be respected. However, many people want to know if they will be entitled to WAGE ALLOWANCE PIS 2021.

PIS



Private sector workers who are enrolled in the Social Integration Program receive the PIS annually through Savings Bank.

the payment of salary allowance is done in the year following the one that was worked on.

However, the Federal Government faces difficulties in releasing the PIS of those who worked in 2021, mainly because the allowance of those who worked in 2020 has already been paid this year.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?



To be entitled to PISthe worker needs:

Be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2022 PIS TABLE



Through PIS 2022 table, the worker knows how much he can receive the benefit. The amount may change according to the number of months worked in the base year. Check out:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

CONSULTATION PIS 2022



To know the availability of money, the beneficiary must access the following Caixa Econômica Federal channels:

Box website

Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207

Worker Cashier Application

Through the Digital Work Card application or number 158 of Alô Trabalhador, it is also possible to have access to program information.

2022 PIS Calendar



The PIS Calendar 2022 was released from February to March. The deadline for the withdrawal is until the day December 29 this year.

These rules apply to public servants who, instead of PIS, receive Pasep, paid via Banco do Brasil.

Once the amount is in the account, it will be possible to withdraw PIS:

*at Lottery Houses and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

*at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

at ATMs.sa

PIS 2021



O PIS 2021 can already be requested by those who worked in 2019 since March. See below how to place an order.

The amount to be received will depend on the months worked in 2019.

PIS 2021 WHEN WILL IT BE PAID?



O PIS 2021 has been released since March for workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE



The PIS 2021 table informs the amount of the salary allowance.

With the forecast of updating the minimum wage for the year 2023, workers will be able to receive in installments of the salary bonus the maximum amount of R$ 1,294.

2021 PIS CALENDAR



As previously mentioned, the worker has until December 29 to withdraw the PIS Pasep 2021.

Payment of PIS 2021 will be released after the worker submits a request through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS base year 2021 remains awaited by workers in 2021. This is because the PIS in question should have already been paid earlier this year.

But as the PIS 2022 was released in February, the PIS base year 2021 had to be postponed.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



The calendar PIS base year 2021 it has not yet been released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund – Codefat.

But what is expected is that a statement will be made by the Federal Government later this year to inform when the allowance will be paid to citizens.