Santa Tereza resident attacked by nightclub owner and security guards – Gerais

Professor and businessman Gustavo Brasil, known for being a collector and dealer of vintage cars, was beaten late on Friday night (9/16) by the owner and security guards of the Planeta Gol nightclub, located on Conselheiro Rocha street, in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, East Region of Belo Horizonte.

The attack was filmed by a neighbor, who screams for help and the police when she sees the fallen man and his attackers throwing punches and kicks.

The fact occurred when Gustavo was accompanying a team of inspectors from the capital city hall, called by the businessman, a neighboring nightclub, to denounce the excessive noise coming from the place.

According to Gustavo, he was threatened with death by the owner of the house, named Eduardo, while he was going to a Municipal Guard vehicle that was nearby.

“I received the municipal inspectors at my residence, when they noticed the noise, and I went down with them to get to the concert hall, when he (the owner) came towards me threatening that he would shoot me in the face and kill me. I started recording and asked him to repeat the threat, when I was surrounded and thrown to the ground, under kicks, kicks and punches”, he declared.

According to the businessman, he was left with bruises and bleeding on his knees, arms and legs and his body was sore, and his cell phone was taken. However, the device later turned up broken once the police were called.

He and the security guards were taken to the Civil Police Flagrantes Central, in the Floresta neighborhood, where the complaint was registered. The nightclub owner fled the scene, according to the businessman. In a note, sent on Saturday night (9/17), the Civil Police reported that he ‘was led and heard through the State Center of Planto Digital, where he signed the Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence for the crime of bodily harm, taking responsibility for to appear before the Special Criminal Court’. The security guards signed a circumstantial term and were released.

A movement was created on Instagram foraplanetagol, where several complaints from neighbors about the noise are recorded. According to Gustavo, he himself has made numerous complaints and even talked to the owner.

“I have no interest in the house being closed, but operating in compliance with the law that restricts high volume and noise during the night, without disturbing the neighbors. Strangely, on September 7, the house was closed, and days later it started working again. with permit and all, without any measures being taken to reduce the noise. The inspectors have already measured the sound here in my house and found the excess”, he said.

On March 20, a couple denounced assaults that had been committed by security guards at the Planeta Gol concert venue after one of the victims had an accident with a glass of beer. It all started after a man spilled beer on the 24-year-old girl. They were expelled from the nightclub, but according to the PM, the attacks by the security guards took place outside the establishment. Videos captured the rush.