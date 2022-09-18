Santa Tereza resident attacked by nightclub owner and security guards – Gerais

Professor and businessman Gustavo Brasil, known for being a collector and dealer of vintage cars, was beaten late on Friday night (9/16) by the owner and security guards of the Planeta Gol nightclub, located on Conselheiro Rocha street, in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, East Region of Belo Horizonte.
The attack was filmed by a neighbor, who screams for help and the police when she sees the fallen man and his attackers throwing punches and kicks.
According to Gustavo, he was threatened with death by the owner of the house, named Eduardo, while he was going to a Municipal Guard vehicle that was nearby.
“I received the municipal inspectors at my residence, when they noticed the noise, and I went down with them to get to the concert hall, when he (the owner) came towards me threatening that he would shoot me in the face and kill me. I started recording and asked him to repeat the threat, when I was surrounded and thrown to the ground, under kicks, kicks and punches”, he declared.
According to the businessman, he was left with bruises and bleeding on his knees, arms and legs and his body was sore, and his cell phone was taken. However, the device later turned up broken once the police were called.
The security guards signed a circumstantial term and were released.
A movement was created on Instagram foraplanetagol, where several complaints from neighbors about the noise are recorded. According to Gustavo, he himself has made numerous complaints and even talked to the owner.
“I have no interest in the house being closed, but operating in compliance with the law that restricts high volume and noise during the night, without disturbing the neighbors. Strangely, on September 7, the house was closed, and days later it started working again. with permit and all, without any measures being taken to reduce the noise. The inspectors have already measured the sound here in my house and found the excess”, he said.
On March 20, a couple denounced assaults that had been committed by security guards at the Planeta Gol concert venue after one of the victims had an accident with a glass of beer. It all started after a man spilled beer on the 24-year-old girl. They were expelled from the nightclub, but according to the PM, the attacks by the security guards took place outside the establishment. Videos captured the rush.
PBH
The Municipality of Belo Horizonte sent a report note.
“The establishment was closed. It reopened last week after fulfilling all the requirements made by the city hall, such as putting sound insulation, establishing a maximum volume limit in specific inspection by the city hall team, it was reopened last week and is being monitored. resident was attacked after complaining about the very loud noise. The PM went to the place and made the incident report. The PBH fined the owner on account of the excessive noise. Monitoring continues to be done. In case of recurrence, the house will be closed and the permit is suspended”, he announced.