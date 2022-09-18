Second person suspected of participating in the death of Mega-Sena winner is arrested | Campinas and Region

Share on WhatsApp

The inmate is a 24-year-old woman identified by the Civil Police as Rebeca. The Santa Bárbara Municipal Guard reported that she was taken to the Deic de Piracicaba (SP), the police station that concentrates the investigation of the case.

What is known about the death of the Mega-Sena winner in the interior of SP

On Saturday, Rogério Spínola, 48, was arrested. He denied participation when he arrived at the police station. According to the Civil Police, two other men are still at large.

O g1 could not contact the defense of Rebeca and Rogério.

The delegate investigating the case, Juliana Ricci, said on Saturday Jonas Lucas was the victim of “extreme violence”. During the period in which he was held by the criminals, around R$20,000 was withdrawn from his accounts and there was an attempt to transfer R$3 million, without success.

Delegates explain how Mega-Sena winner was killed in Hortolândia

Jonas was abducted after going for a walk on Tuesday (13), being abandoned on the banks of km 104 of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348), in Hortolândia (SP), near the access handle of SP-101.

He was rescued and showed signs of beating. He was taken to the hospital, but died. According to the investigation, everything indicates that the group was aware of Jonas Lucas’ financial situation, but he did not know them.

1 of 4 Bank security camera footage caught one of the suspects making withdrawals with the victim’s card — Photo: Reproduction Bank security camera footage caught one of the suspects making withdrawals with the victim’s card — Photo: Reproduction

In a press conference on Saturday afternoon, delegate Juliana Ricci, from Deic in Piracicaba (SP), reported that the victim was surrendered in a place close to her home, around 6:30 am on September 12, and taken to a silver S-10 model truck that was driven by a 22-year-old boy, with police records for embezzlement, receiving and who left the prison system in September 2021.

Another vehicle used in the action is a black Fiesta that was driven by a 38-year-old man with no criminal record.

The victim was then taken to a bank branch located in Campinas (SP) where, with the victim’s bank card and password, the criminals enabled a phone application, through which they were able to make two withdrawals in the amount of BRL 1 thousand and a transfer in the amount of BRL 18.6 thousand to the account of a third investigated, who is 24 years old..

During the investigations, the police obtained images of the moment the victim is approached and of the bank branch where one of the criminals enters to withdraw the victim’s card.

2 of 4 Rogério Spínola, 48, was arrested for participating in the death of a Mega-Sena winner in Hortolândia — Photo: Civil Police Rogério Spínola, 48, was arrested for participating in the death of a Mega-Sena winner in Hortolândia – Photo: Civil Police

The suspect arrested this Saturday is named Rogério Spínola, 48 years old, and he has a series of stints with the police for crimes such as robbery, theft, murder, embezzlement and bodily harm.

According to the delegate, the man served 15 years in prison and left the penitentiary in December last year. This Saturday’s arrest took place in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and, according to police, he denies involvement in the crime.

The other three suspects, two men and a woman, are also from Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and temporary arrest warrants against them were issued by the Justice. The two men remain at large.

This Saturday, search and seizure warrants were also carried out at the addresses of two of the investigated, who were with the two vehicles used in the crime.

According to the Civil Police, the investigations continue with the analysis of evidence collected in these actions and new breaches of banking and telephone secrecy.

Before the arrest, the Civil Police had already stated that the death of Jonas Lucas was motivated by the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 47.1 million.

According to delegate Juliana Ricci, an attempt to withdraw BRL 3 million was made via a messaging app.

3 of 4 Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, Mega-Sena winner, murdered in Hortolândia (SP) — Photo: Reproduction Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, winner of the Mega-Sena, murdered in Hortolândia (SP) — Photo: Reproduction

Jonas was abandoned on the banks of km 104 of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348), in Hortolândia (SP), near the access loop of SP-101. He was rescued and showed signs of beating. He was taken to the hospital, but died.

The family’s lawyer told the police that the victim had only taken a wallet and documents for the walk. At the end of the day, as it was no longer possible to contact him, family members registered a disappearance at the electronic police station.

After being found, the man was rescued by the Autoban dealership to the Mário Covas Hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

The unit doctor who treated Jonas Lucas attested to traumatic brain injury as the cause of death. The Civil Police is trying to find out how and when the approach took place, as well as how many people are involved.

Jonas’ body was buried on Friday (16). A bus was made available to take friends and neighbors to the funeral. The burial took place at the Cemitério da Saudade, in Sumaré (SP).

4 of 4 Lottery in Jd. Nova Europa, in Campinas (SP), where Jonas Lucas made the winning bet of the Mega-Sena in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Lottery in Jd. Nova Europa, in Campinas (SP), where Jonas Lucas made the winning bet of the Mega-Sena in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Neighbor of the millionaire of Mega-Sena, the retired João Batista Alves said that many people did not even believe that Jonas had won the jackpot because of how he led a simple life.

“He was just like us, a simple person, who wore flip-flops, calm, always passing by, always attentive to us. The police have to find [o assasssino]anyway,” he said.

Anyone who knew Jonas Lucas for decades assures him that he didn’t change anything with the millionaire prize he received.

“I went shopping with him a lot when I worked in the warehouse. [Após o prêmio] it was the same person, nothing changed, it continued as if nothing had happened”, recalls Luiz.