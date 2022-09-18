See how to earn up to R$ 50 coupon on PayPal

PayPal is giving away R$25 or R$50 discount coupons to its customers. According to the company’s website, these offers are part of a promotional campaign and will be available for redemption until September 30 for account holders in Brazil.

Contemplated users will be able to deduct the coupon value from any purchase made with the payment platform. If there is change, the value of the coupon will be available in the wallet to be used in another transaction.

Who can redeem the coupon?

According to the rules published by the company, customers must meet certain criteria to be able to receive any of the benefits. See if you fit them:

The customer must be a customer with a PayPal account in Brazil.

The user must have made an eligible purchase (in cash; within 10 days of receiving the promotion email; and at any of our partner stores – with the exception of Netshoes, Dell and other unspecified stores).

You must have received this promotion email directly from PayPal.

How to redeem your PayPal coupon

Access the link sent by email. If you are not sure, go to this link for the $25 coupon or this link for the $50 coupon. Click on “Save Offer” for the coupon to be added to your PayPal account. If you are not logged in, enter your username and password. Now, just make your purchase at any PayPal partner store, and the discount will be applied automatically. If not, check your wallet settings before contacting the company.

