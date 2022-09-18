see how was the visit to Lula’s homeland

Bolsonaro went to Garanhus, Lula’s hometown, this Saturday (17). Photo: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is fulfilling his campaign agenda in Pernambuco this Saturday;

Bolsonaro attended the March for Jesus in Garanhuns, Lula’s hometown;

President’s visit to the municipality aims to show strength in “Lula’s land”.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived this Saturday (17) in Garanhuns, hometown of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), where he was received at the Garanhuense Athletics Association (AGA) for a lunch with businessmen, evangelicals and doctors.

At 3 pm, Bolsonaro got on an electric trio and made a speech of less than five minutes, in which he avoided mentioning Lula’s name. He spoke about “difficult moments” of his tenure, without detailing why, and evoked the themes of religion and family.

“They say that the State is secular, but the President of the Republic believes in God, defends the Brazilian family, defends life from its conception”, said the president. “A president who doesn’t want to release drugs and also doesn’t want gender ideology for our children and grandchildren.”

After celebrating the price of gasoline, he ended his speech by saying that he can win the elections in the first round, even if he loses in all the main polls.

To avoid conflicts in the region, the leader of the PT (Workers’ Party) in the municipality and Lula’s cousin, Eraldo Ferreira, advised party activists in the city not to speak out on the occasion.

Earlier, Bolsonaro participated in yet another motorcycle, which started in Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, passed through Toritama and arrived in Caruaru, where he also spoke:

“And a detail, for President of the Republic we are going to win in the first round. We are going to show that we don’t want the scandals that we had in the past to return,” said the presidential candidate, when asking for votes for the Pernambuco candidates.

In a nine-minute speech, Bolsonaro also spoke about the drop in gasoline prices and claimed that he will invest resources in Brazil.

Regarding Auxílio Brasil, he said that he will keep the amount “up there”, if he is re-elected.