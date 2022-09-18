See more about the possible benefits of soy!

Soy is a plant-based protein that is rich in nutrients, essential fats, minerals and vitamins. Being a nutritional explosion, soy is an adequate protein to compose a healthy and balanced diet. Therefore, in today’s article, we will bring more information about the benefits of soy and what its consumption can promote.

What are the surprising effects of soy?

As mentioned earlier, soy is rich in essential nutrients and fats, as well as minerals – calcium, iron – and B vitamins. Soy also has positive impacts on people with heart disease, diabetes and menopausal women.

Check out the benefits for the body when eating soy:

Helps in weight loss

Soy is a protein rich in good fat, like omega 3 and 6. Also, as it is a vegetable protein, soy has no cholesterol. Both factors favor soy soy has a lower amount of calories and, therefore, is a good option for those who want to lose weight.

protect the heart

Soy, being a vegetable protein, has no cholesterol and so, it can help reduce cholesterol in the body and also the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

strengthens the bones

Osteoporosis is a disease in which the risk increases as you age, which can lead to bone fractures. Soy is made up of isoflavone, which has an antioxidant effect and is linked to improving bone mineral density and preventing osteoporosis.

Decreased symptoms of menopause or PMS

The isoflavone made up of soy meat, mentioned earlier, has a structure similar to that of estrogen – a hormone produced by the ovaries that is responsible for stopping it during menopause. Because it has a similar structure, isoflavone is an alternative treatment for menopausal symptoms, as well as helping to reduce PMS symptoms.