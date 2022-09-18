see when the fifth and final batch comes out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Every year, millions of Brazilians need to file their income tax return. This is the way the government found to control the issue of tax evasion in the country. However, some people who make the declaration end up getting the so-called refund.

That is: the return of a certain amount, if the IRS understands that you have paid more taxes than you should. And the sooner you declare your IRPF, the sooner you can receive this payment. But what about this year, when does the last refund payment come out? That’s what we’ll see next.

See when the fifth and final payment of the 2022 IRPF refund comes out

Thus, it must be said that the fourth batch of the Income Tax refund has already been paid. He was released in August, thus completing payments for this year. In all, the Revenue released about 6 billion reais for refunds, with this total amount distributed among about 4.46 million taxpayers.

Now, in September, the IRS is preparing to pay the fifth and final batch of refunds. It is scheduled to be released by the 30th of September. With this, the government pays all the people who were entitled to some type of refund in the IRPF 2022. If you don’t know if you are entitled to some type of refund, the good news is there is a way to find out: through the refund consultation of the GO.

So, to see if you should receive the IRPF refund on this last batch, it’s simple. First, you must access the Federal Revenue website and inform the year of the consultation. Then, fill in the requested information (CPF and date of birth), and click on “Consult”. This way you can already know if there is any kind of refund on your right, and when the IRS will make the payment.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the payment of the IRPF 2022 refund is made by deposit in a current account, or even directly, by Pix, for example. The current account or Pix key must have been informed by you when filling in the declaration.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / shutterstock.com