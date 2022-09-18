See which Fluminense lacks and suspended players for the match against Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Teams compete in the 27th round of the Brasileirão, this Sunday (18)

This Sunday (18th), the Flamengo enter the field to face the Fluminensein a game valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship. For the match, coach Fernando Diniz has only three confirmed absences. In addition, the commander turns on the alert for the five players hanging for the confrontation.

Coach Fernando Diniz will have just three absences in the game. That’s because, delivered to the Medical Department, Luan Freitas and Matheus Ferraz treat a right knee injury and David Duarte takes care of a left thigh injury. In addition, the coach will have maximum strength to face the Flamengo.

In addition to the embezzlement, Fluminense calls the alert for the situation of Arias, Willian Bigode, Yago, Wellington and David Braz, all hung up for the match. Therefore, if one of them receives another yellow card, he will miss the team in the next commitment, against Juventude, on Wednesday (21), for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

the meeting between Flamengo and Fluminense will have live broadcast by Rede Globo, on open TV, and Premiere, through pay-per-view. However, as tradition dictates, the Fla’s column will command the red-black and hottest narration on the internet, in the ‘braba’ voice of Rafa Penido, in the YouTube.