see why risk is four times higher in people with diabetes

THE Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD) considers diabetes one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

Data released by the entity indicate that a A woman with diabetes may be up to 50% more likely to have a heart attackcompared to those who do not have the disease.

In the case of men with diabetesthe risk of heart attack can reach 40%.

It is estimated that 21.5 million Brazilians have diabetes by 2030, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas.

“THE diabetes is caused by insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin and the accumulation of glucose in the blood can lead to heart tissue damage“, explains the endocrinologist Denise Reis Franco.

“Platelets, the blood cells that initiate the formation of clots in the blood, also become more adherent in patients with diabetes, increasing the likelihood of clogged arteries“, he adds.

The endocrinologist also reinforces that, if the person has other risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and a family history of cases of acute infarction aligned with diabetes, the risk of cardiovascular disease is increased.

Do you know what to do when someone has a heart attack? See in the video below:

What should the routine of someone with diabetes be like? See some care



Balanced diet and physical activities are the main means of prevention of diabetes.

Once acquired, the disease has no cure. But it is possible to control the glycemic indexes in the blood to have quality of life and avoid complications.

“In addition to healthy habits, it is essential that people with diabetes make a medical follow-up for better adherence to treatments and prevent blood glucose levels from increasing, including the use of insulin when necessary”, concludes the endocrinologist.

FEMALE INFARCTION: symptoms in women are different from chest pain

Gone are the days of believing that heart problems were a “man thing”. At cardiovascular disease in women already surpass the statistics of breast and uterine cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the heart diseases they account for a third of the deaths of women in the world, with 8.5 million deaths per year, that is, more than 23 thousand per day.

Between the Brazilianespecially over 40 years of age, the heart disease they represent 30% of the causes of death, the highest rate in Latin America.

Study based on data from the online platform Cardiovascular Statistics Brazil: 2020from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), showed that the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is much higher in women between 15 and 49 years and deaths from ischemic diseases such as myocardial infarctionin the youngest.

O myocardium is a heart muscle – that is, the heart wall itself.

O myocardial infarction is closely related to atypical symptoms and that the women present more frequently.

INFARCTION: See the symptoms and how it can manifest in women

female heart attack – between the symptoms that women may have more often are:

burning skin

neck, shoulder, face, jaw pain

shortness of breathe

unusual fatigue

palpitations

O female heart attack is associated with mental, emotional and psychosomatic stress

FEMALE INFARCTION: Women’s hearts need more attention

the symptoms of cardiovascular disease in women they can be reduced to a more general pain that is difficult to diagnose, which means that many do not even seek medical help or are not treated correctly.

Attention needs to be paid to the symptoms of heart attack femininewhich are often different from the classic chest pain reported by men, such as nausea, vomiting, back and neck pain, shortness of breath, and indigestion.

“In individuals who have a heart attack, the percentage of being recurrent is 17% for men and 21% for women, and they are the young women who need our attention“, highlighted the teacher. Roxana Mehrandirector of interventional cardiovascular research and clinical trials at Zena and Michael A. Weiner Cardiovascular Institute, during the 3rd Women of the Heart Symposium, hosted by SBC and the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

He emphasizes that it is necessary to begin to recognize all the risk factors for female heart attack.

“We need to raise awareness of the poor cardiovascular health for indigenous and Afro-descendant women. We have to give them access to health care, education and great attention to those with Chagas disease and coronary artery disease”, reiterated Roxana.